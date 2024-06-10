Who is Osha in The Acolyte? Character explored

Last Tuesday, Lucasfilm brought us to a new era of Star Wars with The Acolyte. The show, which is set a generation before the events of Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace, focuses on Jedi being mysteriously murdered by someone, and this leads to an investigation that's led by Jedi Master Sol. However, he quickly discovers that something dark and sinister is rising in the shadows.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte revealed the murderer to be Mae, played by Amandla Stenberg, someone who shares a past with Jedi, is operating under a possible Sith master, and also has a twin sister named Osha who believes she is dead. However, due to Osha's description matching Mae's, she is arrested in her place for the murders.

Osha also shares a past with Jedi Master Sol, who does buy her some trust with the Jedi, but ultimately, with her discovering that her sister is alive and shifting to the dark side, it certainly does create some difficulties within her life.

Osha used to be a former Padawan of Sol in The Acolyte

In The Acolyte, it's revealed that Mae and Osha were born on the planet of Brendok. As kids, their home was caught on fire, which led to the deaths of many, including their family, and Mae was presumed to be dead as well. However, Osha was saved by Master Sol and Indara, as they were stationed on the planet of Brendok. However, Osha spent the next few years believing that it was Mae who caused the fire.

Osha would then be drafted into the Jedi order, but due to her having just lost her family, the Jedi believed that the wound was still fresh and she wouldn't be able to let go of her loss of her family. She became Master Sol's Padawan and for years trained under the Jedi order, but decided to eventually leave it as she kept grieving the family she had lost.

She then took up work as a meknec and worked on freelance jobs. She also has a droid called Pip that helps her out on jobs as well and is force sensitive too.

How did Osha get involved with the Jedi again?

In the first episode of The Acolyte, Mae walks into a cantina and murders Jedi Indara. With locals identifying her, Osha is arrested in her place, as her description matches Mae's.She is then brought into questioning and is reunited with Jedi Master Sol, who believed that she couldn't be responsible for an act like this and decided to help her out.

When Mae murdered Jedi Master Torbin, the Jedi finally believed that Osha wasn't responsible for the murders. That same night, Osha was also reunited with Mae after many years, and the two sisters shared a moment at the end of the second episode of The Acolyte. It was also revealed that Mae has been working for a dark force.

What to expect from Osha's story going forward?

With The Acolyte episode 3 set to premiere tomorrow, June 11, 2024, on Disney+, it certainly looks like we can expect to receive more backstory about Osha and Mae and their lives on Brendok. Considering that Mae is killing the Jedi because of something they did to her in the past, we can expect this story to dive more into what made her go down this path of vengeance and her force connection with Osha.

Currently, Osha is helping the Jedi catch her sister, but with her also getting to know that her sister is alive after all these years, she will certainly want some answers, knowing how Mae cheated death. Perhaps in the next few episodes, these are some plot points that we can definitely expect to have answered going forward.

You can watch the first two episodes of The Acolyte on Disney+ right now.

