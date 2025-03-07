Who did Pamela Bach play in Baywatch? Character explored as David Hasselhoff's ex-wife dies aged 62

Pamela Bach, 62, has unexpectedly passed away on March 5, 2025. The actress was in the headlines over the years for her marriage to David Hasselhoff, with whom she shared two children, Taylor and Hayley, as per People magazine.

Although Pamela Bach was a part of many films and TV shows, she was known for playing Kaye Morgan in the action-drama series Baywatch.

The news of the Route 66 star's demise was first revealed by TMZ, and the outlet stated that she reportedly died by suicide. Bach was discovered dead inside her residence by family members, who went inside to check on her after they reportedly lost contact with the Rumble Fish star for a long time.

Notably, Pamela Bach was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the head, and the Los Angeles Police Department also responded to the spot. However, the authorities could not find any other evidence, such as notes.

Meanwhile, David's representative shared a statement, which was also posted on Facebook. On behalf of the actor, the statement shared with People Magazine said that the entire family is "saddened" by the loss they have suffered. It also stated:

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Pamela Bach in Baywatch: Character and other details explained

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native's appearance in Baywatch contributed to making her a popular face among the public. Pamela's character, Kaye Morgan, was in her 20s and was known for her blonde hair and green eyes.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Pamela Bach was first featured on the show in 1991. Kaye Morgan appeared in around 14 episodes until 2001, and the character operated a surf restaurant. She was previously a news reporter and had a close friendship with Mitch Buchannon and many Baywatch lifeguards.

Although Kaye was a recurring character, she was a part of four seasons, starting from season 2. Bach was last seen in the 21st episode from season 6, titled Last Wave.

The character Mitch Buchannon was coincidentally played by Pamela Bach's ex-husband David Hasselhoff, starting in 1989, the same year the former couple tied the knot. Although the pair first met on the NBC show Knight Rider around four years ago, they were in a relationship with different people at the time.

The duo's respective situations changed by 1988, and David recalled his second meeting with Pamela in the memoir Making Waves by saying:

“I went to the opening of a club called the Last Tango in Studio City, Sherman Oaks. Pamela was there. ‘Are you still with the comedian?’ ‘No. Are you still married?’”

While Bach confirmed that she was single, she and Hasselhoff started a conversation. However, the marriage did not last long, and the pair separated in 2006.

Also known as Pamela Weissenbach, she participated in Celebrity Big Brother more than ten years ago. Her credits included many other popular projects, such as The Young and the Restless, The Fall Guy, Sonny Spoon, Appointment with Fear, More than Puppy Love, and Castle Rock.

