Who played Jay Halstead on Chicago PD? Everything to know about the cast behind the character 

Chicago PD is a police drama in the One Chicago franchise that examines the lives of the officers and detectives of the Chicago Police Department's 21st District. It features uniformed patrol officers and the elite Intelligence Unit investigating crimes in the city.

Ad

Chicago PD premiered in 2014. Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Detective Jay Halstead, joined the series from the pilot episode and remained the core member of the Intelligence Unit until season 10.

His army background made him an important moral leader for the team, as his actions resolved both criminal cases and team-member conflicts.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Role of Jay Halstead in Chicago PD

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on "Chicago P.D." (Image via NBC)

In Chicago PD season 1, Detective Jay Halstead started working in the Intelligence Unit under Sergeant Hank Voight's leadership. The beginning of his stories showed his work as an undercover officer while opposing Voight's operating approaches. He developed a romantic connection with Erin Lindsay while working as a detective.

Ad

Trending

Halstead continued serving as a lead investigator. He was partnered with Lindsay for fieldwork and major cases. His military background became relevant during investigations involving veterans and organized crime. He faced scrutiny from Internal Affairs during unit investigations.

Halstead assumed a leadership role when Voight was under investigation or absent. His work included cases involving narcotics, homicides, and federal task forces. He also developed a professional partnership with Officer Hailey Upton.

Ad

Halstead and Upton's partnership deepened as their romantic feelings emerged. As a member of the Special Response Unit, Halstead conducted dangerous assignments such as rescuing hostages and tracking targets. During his investigations, he needed medical treatment after receiving a gunshot wound.

Ad

Halstead married Upton and continued handling major investigations. His final case involved tracking drug dealers using overdoses to conceal murders. He killed a suspect and chose to report it truthfully. He left the Intelligence Unit in season 10, episode 3, to work with the Army in Bolivia.

Early life and career of Jesse Lee Soffer

Jesse Lee Soffer was born in Ossining, New York on April 23, 1984. He later moved with the family to Tarrytown and Newtown, Connecticut. He grew up as the child of Stan Soffer and Jill B. Hindes. When Jesse turned 9, his father died, and he primarily grew up with his mother.

Ad

He completed his school education at The Gunnery in 2003. He participated in school sports, especially soccer, and achieved all-star recognition before his graduation year. He then pursued film studies and acting education at New York University.

At the age of 6, Jesse started his career in acting by doing Kix cereal commercials. In 1993, Soffer made his debut in the film Matinee and later starred in The Brady Bunch Movie in 1995 and its sequel after.

Ad

Soffer earned Daytime Emmy nominations three times through his performance as Will Munson on As the World Turns from 2004 until 2008. During the 2010s, Soffer shifted his focus to primetime television with parts on The Mob Doctor and guest appearances on CSI: Miami and Law & Order: SVU.

From 2014 to 2022, he made his breakthrough as Detective Jay Halstead in Chicago PD. Through his appearances on Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, he completed the NBC's One Chicago TV franchise lineup.

Ad

Ad

After leaving as an actor in Chicago PD's season 10, episode 3, Soffer returned to the show and directed season 10, episode 16, Deadlocked, which served as his initial directorial credit.

Catch new episodes of Chicago PD every Wednesday on NBC at 10 pm ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback