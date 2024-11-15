Who plays Detective Alex Cross? Everything to know about the actor in Prime Video’s Cross Series

Cross is an American crime television series released via Amazon Prime Video on November 14, 2024. The show is based on the novel series authored by James Patterson and has been turned into a screen adaptation by showrunner Ben Watkins.
The main character Alex Cross is portrayed by actor Aldis Hodge, an acclaimed American actor. He has been a part of films and television series like Hidden Figures (2016), One Night in Miami.... (2020), and Straight Outta Compton (2015). The new Prime Video series also features Isaiah Mustafa and Juanita Jennings in titular roles.
The series follows Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist. Though he is doting and devoted to his family and loved ones, Alex is also ruthlessly pursuing justice. He shall be seen using psychoanalysis to dig into the minds of suspects to identify victims and killers.
Who is Aldis Hodge? Cross actor's life and filmography explored
Hodge was born on September 20, 1986, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He began his formal higher education at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California. He made his debut after being cast in the 1995 film Die Hard with a Vengeance, and has been in the industry ever since. Some of his most significant projects and roles include:
- 1995 - Die Hard with a Vengeance as Raymond (debut)
- 1996 - Bed of Roses as Prince
- 2005–2006 - A.T.O.M. as King / Wrecka
- 2005 - The Tenants as Sam Clemence
- 2005 - Little Athens as Pitt
- 2006–2007 - Friday Night Lights as Ray "Voodoo" Tatum
- 2007 - Supernatural as Jake Talley
- 2007 - Equal Opportunity as Leroy Williams Jones III / "The Bling Killa"
- 2008–2012 - Leverage as Alec Hardison
- 2009 - Red Sands as Trevor
- 2014 - The Walking Dead as Mike
- 2014–2017 - Turn: Washington's Spies as Jordan / Akinbode
- 2015 - Straight Outta Compton as MC Ren
- 2016 - Jack Reacher: Never Go Back as Captain Anthony Espin
- 2016–2017 - Underground as Noah
- 2018 - Brian Banks as Brian Banks
- 2019 - Clemency as Anthony Woods
- 2020 - The Invisible Man as James Lanier
- 2022 - Green Lantern: Beware My Power as John Stewart / Green Lantern
- 2022 - Black Adam as Carter Hall / Hawkman
- 2024 - Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths as John Stewart / Green Lantern, Power Ring
- 2024 - Marmalade as Otis
Hodge is also the recipient of multiple awards for his performances. These honors include a Black Film Critics Circle Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Miami International Film Festival award.
In addition to acting, Hodge has other professions that he pursues. The actor is known to write and paint, and has collaborated with painter Harmonia Rosales for an exhibition called Through the Looking Glass. This painting series was exhibited in Los Angeles. Hodge also designs watches and has his brand of luxury watches named A. Hodge Atelier.
Audiences can watch Cross streaming now via Amazon Prime Video. Interested viewers have to purchase a subscription to access the OTT platform.