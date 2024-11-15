Who plays Detective Alex Cross? Everything to know about the actor in Prime Video’s Cross Series

Cross is an American crime television series released via Amazon Prime Video on November 14, 2024. The show is based on the novel series authored by James Patterson and has been turned into a screen adaptation by showrunner Ben Watkins.

The main character Alex Cross is portrayed by actor Aldis Hodge, an acclaimed American actor. He has been a part of films and television series like Hidden Figures (2016), One Night in Miami.... (2020), and Straight Outta Compton (2015). The new Prime Video series also features Isaiah Mustafa and Juanita Jennings in titular roles.

The series follows Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist. Though he is doting and devoted to his family and loved ones, Alex is also ruthlessly pursuing justice. He shall be seen using psychoanalysis to dig into the minds of suspects to identify victims and killers.

Hodge was born on September 20, 1986, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He began his formal higher education at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California. He made his debut after being cast in the 1995 film Die Hard with a Vengeance, and has been in the industry ever since. Some of his most significant projects and roles include:

1995 - Die Hard with a Vengeance as Raymond (debut)

1996 - Bed of Roses as Prince

2005–2006 - A.T.O.M. as King / Wrecka

2005 - The Tenants as Sam Clemence

2005 - Little Athens as Pitt

2006–2007 - Friday Night Lights as Ray "Voodoo" Tatum

2007 - Supernatural as Jake Talley

2007 - Equal Opportunity as Leroy Williams Jones III / "The Bling Killa"

2008–2012 - Leverage as Alec Hardison

2009 - Red Sands as Trevor

2014 - The Walking Dead as Mike

2014–2017 - Turn: Washington's Spies as Jordan / Akinbode

2015 - Straight Outta Compton as MC Ren

2016 - Jack Reacher: Never Go Back as Captain Anthony Espin

2016–2017 - Underground as Noah

2018 - Brian Banks as Brian Banks

2019 - Clemency as Anthony Woods

2020 - The Invisible Man as James Lanier

2022 - Green Lantern: Beware My Power as John Stewart / Green Lantern

2022 - Black Adam as Carter Hall / Hawkman

2024 - Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths as John Stewart / Green Lantern, Power Ring

2024 - Marmalade as Otis

Hodge is also the recipient of multiple awards for his performances. These honors include a Black Film Critics Circle Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Miami International Film Festival award.

In addition to acting, Hodge has other professions that he pursues. The actor is known to write and paint, and has collaborated with painter Harmonia Rosales for an exhibition called Through the Looking Glass. This painting series was exhibited in Los Angeles. Hodge also designs watches and has his brand of luxury watches named A. Hodge Atelier.

Audiences can watch Cross streaming now via Amazon Prime Video. Interested viewers have to purchase a subscription to access the OTT platform.

