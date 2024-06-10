Who plays Gus from Sweet Tooth? Role and character explored

Netflix released the final season of the acclaimed DC Comics-based series Sweet Tooth on June 6, 2024. With its human-animal hybrid characters, interesting storylines, and satisfying ending, the show has captured the hearts of viewers.

The show's main character is a human-deer hybrid named Gus, who goes on several adventures to save his friends from the virus plaguing their post-apocalyptic world. Canadian actor Christian Convery plays the role of Gus.

The official summary for Sweet Tooth reads:

"On an epic adventure across a postapocalyptic world, a lovable boy who's part human and part deer searches for family and home with a gruff protector."

Who plays Gus on Sweet Tooth?

14-year-old Canadian actor Christian Convery brings Gus to life in the title. He made his debut in the film industry as Connor in Hearts of Spring (2016) and then went on to take on roles in shows like Supernatural, Van Helsing, Legion, and Lucifer.

Convery's first leading role was in the TV film My Christmas Dream, alongside Danica McKellar and David Haydn-Jones. In 2018, he took on the role of Jasper Sheff in Beautiful Boy with Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell. Christian Convery also worked with Disney as he played Morgan in Pup Academy. In 2019, he featured in the popular Descendants 3 as well.

Finally, in 2021, he bagged the lead role of Gus, a hybrid human-deer, in Sweet Tooth, a Netflix series produced by Robert and Susan Downey Jr. He will soon be seen alongside Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor in Flowervale Street, a science fiction film slated to release in 2025.

What is the story of Gus on Sweet Tooth? Role and character explored

Christian Convery's Gus is a human-animal hybrid born into a post-apocalyptic world. He loses his father figure Pubba early on and leaves safety behind to find his mother. While being accosted by hunters in the woods, he is saved by Thomas Jepperd a.k.a. Big Man, who reluctantly agrees to become his mentor and help him on his journey.

Gus is shown to have deer-like special abilities, including enhanced smell, hearing, and agility. He has night vision, and noise sensitivity, can telepathically communicate with animals, and is also great with a slingshot. All these abilities come to light during times of need and they help him move forward in his journey.

On the way, Gus encounters friends including Bear, Dr. Aditya Singh, and Wendy, who become part of his family. Gus goes on the journey with them to find his mother, get the hybrids on equal footing with the humans, and find his place.

In the last season, he leads his group to Alaska, where they hope to isolate and defeat the virus spreading through their world.

Christian Convery's character's quiet stubbornness and persevering optimism stand out, and he is supported by an array of talented cast members including Nonso Anozie, Naledi Murray, Stefania LaVie Owen, Adeel Akhtar, and Dania Ramirez.

The final season of Sweet Tooth is streaming on Netflix.