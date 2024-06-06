Sweet Tooth Season 3: Full list of cast in the finale

Netflix's DC Comic-based series Sweet Tooth season 3 is set to release on the OTT platform on June 6, 2024. The show has been an interesting watch for both new audiences and longtime comic fans who have followed the storylines originally penned by Jeff Lemire.

Sweet Tooth follows the story of Gus, a young boy who is a hybrid between a human and a deer. He navigates an unfamiliar post-apocalyptic world with his mentor, Big Man, and meets other hybrids during his adventurous journey.

Familiar faces like Christian Convery (Gus) and Nonso Anozie (Big Man) will return for this final season, alongside some new additions to the cast list. These include Ayazhan Dalabayeva and Cara Gee, amongst others.

Disclaimer: This article contains mild spoilers for the show Sweet Tooth. Reader's discretion is advised.

Main cast of Sweet Truth Season 3 finale

Christian Convery

Christian Convery as Gus (via @sweettoothnetflix / Instagram)

Sweet Tooth season 3 will continue to follow Christian Convery as the human-deer hybrid protagonist, Gus. The 14-year-old actor started his career at the age of 6 and has been a part of projects like Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2021), Beautiful Boy (2018) and Descendants 3 (2019). He will also be seen with Anne Hathaway in the upcoming film Flowervale Street.

Nonso Anozie

Nonso Anozie in a still from Sweet Tooth Season 3 (via @sweettoothnetflix / Instagram)

Anozie plays the role of Tommy Jepperd a.k.a. Big Man on Sweet Tooth season 3 as Gus' primary mentor. He has previously been seen on films such as Artemis Fowl (2020), Cinderella (2015), and the TV mini series Long Live the Royals (2015).

Stefania Owen

Stefania LaVie Owen plays the role of Bear, the founder of the Animal Army and a strong believer that hybrids are nature's way of healing the world. Owen is also known for her work on films like Krampus (2015), The Lovely Bones (2009), and Paper Spiders (2020).

Dania Ramirez

Dania Ramirez essays the role of Aimee, a counsellor who acts as a mother figure for most of the hybrids who seek sanctuary with her. Ramirez has worked on projects like X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), Premium Rush (2012), and American Reunion (2012) in the past.

Adeel Akhtar

Adeel Akhtar as Dr Aditya Singh on the show (via @sweettoothnetflix / Instagram)

Adeel Akhtar plays Dr Aditya Singh, a scientist who is working on a cure for the virus causing hybrid births. Akhtar has been a part of several popular films in the past, such as Murder Mystery 2 (2023), Enola Holmes 2 (2022), and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021).

Supporting cast of Sweet Truth Season 3 finale

Apart from the returning main cast, Netflix also announced some new faces for the cast, including Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon), Ayazhan Dalabayeva (Night Swim), and Cara Gee (The Expanse). The full list of the supporting cast featuring in Sweet Tooth season 3 is given below:

Amy Seimetz as Birdie

Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh

Naledi Murray as Wendy

Neil Sandilands as General Steven Abbott

Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbott

Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle

Kelly Marie Tran as Rosie

Cara Gee as Siana

Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka

Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox

James Brolin as the Narrator

What to expect in Sweet Tooth Season 3?

The previous season of Sweet Tooth ended with Gus and his friends taking shelter in a sanctuary for hybrids. It is revealed that the sanctuary is led by Birdie (Amy Seimetz) who shields it from the outside world, while also searching for a cure to the virus causing the hybrid births. Birdie potentially holds crucial information about how to stop the virus. Her meeting with Gus is significant, as he assumes she is his mother. Dr Singh is also expected to contribute to the virus problem.

Sweet Tooth season 3 is likely to pick up right from the last episode of season 2 and show a meeting between Gus and Birdie.

After General Abbott's defeat at the Yellowstone cabin, the hybrids might have to undertake another quest, which showrunner Jim Mickle hinted at. The show may or may not end up following the original arc of the comics, but the hope is that the characters find a way for humans and hybrids to co-exist peacefully.

Sweet Tooth Season 3, the show's final instalment and will stream on Netflix starting June 6, 2024.