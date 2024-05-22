Netflix release trailer for Sweet Tooth season 3: Everything to know about the final season

Netflix recently released the trailer for Sweet Tooth season 3, a fantasy drama series developed by Jim Mickle. The show features Christian Convery as Gus, part-human, part-deer hybrid searching for a new beginning. The show is inspired by Jeff Lemire’s DC comic book series.

The new footage from the trailer indicates that it will not be an easy journey for Gus and his friends in this final season as they continue to face dangerous threats. Sweet Tooth season 3 will premiere on June 6, 2024, on Netflix.

What does the Sweet Tooth season 3 trailer reveal?

Sweet Tooth’s last season seems to present more challenges than ever before. Helen Zhang, played by Rosalind Chao, takes on a more significant role in this regard. Zhang was briefly introduced during the last episode of the second season, where she was seen resorting to extreme measures.

Moreover, there are fears that Gus, the main character of the story may put his own life at risk, due to his possible ability to cure the deadly virus. As the antidote might be inside him. Therefore, Zhang’s relentless chase implies a very high-stakes combat.

This season also promises insights into the origins of the hybrids and their disease. Gus and his friends travel to Alaska, as only he can unravel mysteries about these creatures who are now much more powerful than him.

The trailer leaves fans asking who among Gus’ friends will survive, wondering if they should get ready for big losses, as some of their favorite characters could possibly die soon.

Everything we know so far about season 3

When the final season was announced, series creator Jim Mickle hinted at a thrilling conclusion, set against an Arctic backdrop. He teased that Sweet Tooth season 3 would feature new adventures and provide a satisfying end to the epic tale.

Mickle pointed out that viewers mustn't forget how dark everything could turn, particularly when the story is more gripping and emotionally intense. Emphasizing that while it was Gus’s story, it would be a closing chapter for all the characters.

The cast of Sweet Tooth season 3 brings back Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen in the role of Bear, Dania Ramirez starring as Aimee Eden, Rani Singh played by Aliza Vellani and Will Forte appearing as Pubba.

Amy Seimetz will return as Birdie, who Gus thinks is his mother. Joining Sweet Tooth season 3, are Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka, Cara Gee as Siana, and Kelly Marie Tran as Rosie.

Sweet Tooth season 3 sees Gus with his companions Jepperd, Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) traveling to Alaska, where they hope to find and rescue his mum Birdie from her misery. This journey is far from safe because apart from Alaska's harsh environment, Gus and his friends will also have to face human enemies.

Besides the fact that Dr. Singh might have some dangerous beliefs about Gus being able to cure the disease, others like Helen Zhang and her daughter Rosie, or the wolf boys may bring new challenges to their attempts at finding what they need.

June 6, 2024, will mark the premiere of Sweet Tooth season 3 on Netflix.