Sweet Tooth season 3: Release date prediction, what to expect, cast, and more

Netflix has announced Sweet Tooth season 3 which is also going to be the series finale. Sweet Tooth, the fantasy story of a human-deer hybrid surviving in the post apocalyptic world and trying to live a new life, has garnered a lot of love from viewers. While season 2 was darker than season 1, it piqued the curiosity in what the characters' future might hold.

The widely acclaimed Sweet Tooth season 1 was praised for its family-friendly approach towards emotional content. While season 2 of the show was more serious with rising tension in the storyline, the baseline of hope stayed in both seasons. However, the plot of season 2 led to pointers for season 3.

A fresh look at fantasy and action clubbed with science fiction, this show is based on a comic book by Jeff Lemire. Showrunner Jim Mickle believes that the show would wrap up the story as he had wanted it to with season 3. Moreover, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will not affect Sweet Tooth since the filming for the show is already over.

When is Sweet Tooth season 3 likely to air?

While Netflix has confirmed Sweet Tooth season 3, the date of release is not announced due to many parameters. Filming of season 2 and season 3 was completed back-to-back to avoid continuity issues. Since streaming platforms like Netflix do not have any time restrictions, they can air the episodes anytime they choose.

While the writers’ and actors’ strikes have affected the production and release of many shows, Sweet Tooth season 3 has no hassle since it is already in the post-production stage. The expected date for the show is early 2024. Moreover, Netflix usually spaces out its shows with a year gap between seasons. However, with various other shows on hold or unable to complete production, fans are waiting for Sweet Tooth season 3 to move up the waitlist fast.

Sweet Tooth season 3: What will it be about?

The ending of Sweet Tooth season 2 showed the defeat of Abbot, the villain, in Yellowstone cottage, Gus’s former residence. Meanwhile, Gus, the protagonist, embarked on a journey to meet his mother in Alaska. He is accompanied by Wendy, Big Man and Bear/Becky.

Season 3 may focus on Gus’s ability to communicate with wild animals adding to the enigma of the hybrid beings. Convery who plays the role of Gus, has hinted at season 3 being darker than the previous ones with characters facing losses and emotional injuries.

With Abbot’s defeat, the show also needs to come up with another antagonist. While the comic book of the same name has many villains to choose from, the comic but brutal villains are quite dark for this family show. However, some dark themes will be acceptable since the audience has also evolved along with the actors.

Which actors may feature in Sweet Tooth season 3?

Season 3 will see Gus and his friends back in action (Image via Netflix)

Since Sweet Tooth follows the life of Gus and other hybrids, the show developed around the growing cast who would continue to present the characters. Viewers can expect to see Convery as Gus, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Stephania LaVie Owen as Becky/Bear, and Nonso Anozie as Big Man. While fans have witnessed Aimee’s death in the series, Aimee actor Dania Ramirez may continue to reprise the role in flashbacks.

Adeel Akhtar as Dr Aditya Singh, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh and Will Forte as Bubba have more elaborate parts to play in the upcoming show. Although Neil Sandiland’s character as General Douglas Abbot is defeated, his return cannot be totally ruled out. Moreover, fans can expect the return of James Brolin as the narrator in Sweet Tooth season 3.

New characters will see the entry of new actors in Sweet Tooth season 3 since the journey to Alaska will be a long one. Cara Gee and Ayazhan Dalabayeva are likely to join the series, though in unconfirmed roles. Zhang played by Rosalind Chao and Birdie played by Amy Seimetz will have expanded roles.

The show is helmed by Jim Mickle, who is an executive producer along with Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., Linda Moran, Beth Schwartz and Amanda Burrell.

With no confirmed official release date, Sweet Tooth season 3 has not released any teaser or trailer yet. Fans waiting for the new season of Sweet Tooth can catch up with the previous seasons now streaming on Netflix.