Sweet Tooth season 2 review: An endearing journey that is worth the watch

Sweet Tooth, the post-apocalyptic drama series, returned with its second season on Netflix on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Season 2 of the popular fantasy series, developed by Jim Mickle, continued with the epic story of the beloved deer boy Gus and his fight for survival.

As stated in the official synopsis for Sweet Tooth season 2, released by Netflix:

"Captured and imprisoned by the Last Men, a very special deer boy named Gus takes action to help his newfound hybrid friends escape before it's too late."

The show's season 2 took the audience on a brutal yet exhilarating journey. This season, viewers saw Gus, Big Man, Aimee, and other hybrid children fight for their lives against the evil general Abbot. Compared to season 1, the second season might feel slightly slow-paced, but it was still as captivating as the first installment.

A review of Sweet Tooth season 2 on Netflix: An immersing experience fit for both children and adults

An engaging continuation of the fantasy story

A still from Sweet Tooth season 2 (Image Via Netflix)

Sweet Tooth season 2 began with Gus and his hybrid pals hatching a plan to escape the torturous captivity of General Abbot and the Last Men Army. The story then delved deep into revealing some pretty astonishing facts, including the origin of the Sick virus, the purpose of Project Midnight Sun, the location of Gus' mother Birdie, and more.

Thus, it's safe to say that these different storylines in season 2 had the potential to keep the audience engaged till the very end. The writers of the series did a wonderful job in keeping the child-like joy of season 1 alive even through the heartwrenching violent events of season 2.

One of the biggest highlights of the second season was its writing, as it did not fail to give the audience an endearing experience. Each scene was written in a thoughtful way, catering to both younger and older audiences.

Brilliant direction let down a bit by the slow pace in the beginning

The directors of the second season did a marvelous job of presenting the audience with well-executed sequences throughout. The way they captured the adorable and vibrant young characters in a mean and greedy apocalyptic world was praiseworthy.

Scenes such as the one where Gus escaped the zoo with his gang or where General Abbot attacked Gus' old cabin in Yellowstone National Park, are perfectly directed to evoke emotions in the audience.

However, there was scope for improvement, especially in the first few episodes. They felt a bit dragged on and slow-paced in comparison to the second part of the season. Despite this inconsistency in pacing, the series' season 2 was definitely an intriguing watch.

Captivating performances by the cast

A still from Sweet Tooth season 2 (Image Via Netflix)

One of the biggest highlights of season 2 was the performances by the cast members.

Christian Convery as the adorable lead character, Gus, was as charming as ever. The young actor dived deep into his character and brought out all the necessary emotional layers to the screen. He was truly captivating to witness throughout the season.

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd and Neil Sandilands as General Abbot also gave strong performances throughout. Anozie, as a caring and loving father figure, was brilliant on screen, while Neil Sandilands, as a sinister man leading a reckless army, was also striking to watch.

Other actors on the cast list, including Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Marlon Williams as Johnny, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, and several others also portrayed their respective characters excellently, making the new season an immersive experience for viewers.

Don't forget to catch Sweet Tooth season 2, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes