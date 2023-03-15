Sweet Tooth season 2 set to premiere in April on Netflix

Sweet Tooth season 2 is set to hit Netflix next month. Based on Jeff Lemire’s comic book of the same name, season 1 of the TV series was developed by Jim Mickle who will return for the next season as well.

Season 1 of the fantasy drama was released by the streamer on June 4, 2021, and Netflix announced that it had been renewed for a second season a month later. Sweet Tooth season 2 is yet to get a trailer and fans are eager to see what it has in store for them.

Sweet Tooth @SweetTooth Calling all hybrids. We are back! Sweet Tooth Season 2 drops April 27, only on Netflix. Calling all hybrids. We are back! Sweet Tooth Season 2 drops April 27, only on Netflix. https://t.co/DlzwXaLspJ

The cast of season 2 features several returning actors, including Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, and Christian Convery as Gus, among others. Viewers are now excited for the release of the season installment of the show, which will air on Netflix on April 27, 2023.

Sweet Tooth season 2 to consist of eight episodes

While sharing an update about the upcoming season along with several first-look photos, the social media handles of the series wrote:

“Calling all hybrids. We are back! Sweet Tooth Season 2 drops April 27, only on Netflix.”

Season 1 ended with the Last Men putting away Gus in an abandoned zoo. The Last Men is a paramilitary group led by the evil General Abbot, played by Neil Sandilands. In season 2, Gus (Christian Convery), in order to protect his buddies, agrees to team up with Dr. Singh, thus “beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble.”

To note, like season 1, the next installment will also have eight episodes and all are expected to drop on the same day.

The synopsis of the upcoming season, released by the OTT giant, reads:

“As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh, who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani).”

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked this is the story of a very special show called SWEET TOOTH that just wrapped Season 2 #GeekedWeek this is the story of a very special show called SWEET TOOTH that just wrapped Season 2 #GeekedWeek https://t.co/hRvZPHuLx6

Apart from the ones mentioned earlier, the Sweet Tooth season 2 cast also includes:

Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear

Naledi Murray as Wendy

Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot

Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle

Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox

Meanwhile, two-time Golden Globe awardee James Brolin will act as the narrator of the series.

For filming, the team of season 2 set up camp in Warkworth and Auckland, in New Zealand from January to May 2022. The country was the only shooting location for season 1 as well.

Sweet Tooth season 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

