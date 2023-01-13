5 shows like The Last of Us series

The Last of Us is all set to premiere on HBO Max on January 15, 2023, and it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated TV series of the year.

Most of the excitement around The Last of Us is owed to the popularity of the video game of the same name that the series is based on. The show is a post-apocalyptic drama and the trailer has set some high expectations.

The series follows a smuggler and a young apprentice in a post-apocalyptic world where they are assigned the job of escorting a teenager on her journey across the land. The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Gabriel Luna in lead roles.

With the excitement around The Last of Us at an all-time high, here is a list of similar dramas to watch.

1) The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is among the most famous post-apocalyptic shows. What makes it all the more popular among fans of the genre is that it explores a zombie apocalypse where a variety of survivors have to come together and navigate their relationships to seek safety and shelter.

It is also among the longest-running shows in the genre with 11 seasons from 2010 to 2021.

Owing to the genre it owns, The Walking Dead boasts some solid gore and violence to a point where it becomes an inherent characteristic of the show.

However, the show was widely acclaimed and loved by critics and audiences throughout the 11 seasons. Over the years, the series was also nominated for a wide range of awards and accolades.

The Walking Dead is currently streaming on Netflix.

2) Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer, like The Last of Us, is a post-apocalyptic story that takes a rather dystopian view of the world it explores. Set in 2026, the series follows characters about six years after the world turns into a frozen wasteland. It comments on social hierarchies, class, and oppression while building an engaging narrative over its three seasons from 2020 to 2022.

While critics appreciated the sensitive narrative that made reflective comments about society, Snowpiercer also managed to gather a wide audience that only grew with time. It stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, and Mickey Sumner in the lead roles. Their stellar performances are some of the main assets of Snowpiercer.

Snowpiercer is currently streaming on Netflix.

3) Falling Skies

As the name suggests, Falling Skies follows a world after an alien attack that destroys most of the human population. The survivors ultimately get together to fight the sources of destruction. Although very similar to The Last of Us, Falling Skies has an added prominent element of science fiction. The show has a total of five seasons and was widely watched.

Starring Noah Wyle and Moon Bloogood in lead roles, Falling Skies had Steven Spielberg as one of its executive producers, which made it all the more popular. Positive critical responses to the show persisted over five seasons as the narrative branched into an elaborate commentary.

Falling Skies is currently streaming on HBO Max.

4) Sweet Tooth

Unlike most post-apocalyptic shows like The Last of Us, Sweet Tooth takes a rather light approach to the subject. It follows a young half-deer and half-boy in search of new beginnings with friendly companions.

Sweet Tooth premiered on Netflix on June 4, 2021, when the pandemic was still at the center of the real-world narrative, making it all the more effective as a story.

Sweet Tooth opened to an extremely warm reception and was also praised by critics. The show was thought to be full of life and adventure as the audience needed it to be at a time when hopelessness found its way into homes in no time. It stars Christian Convery, who delivers a heartwarming performance as the lead character, Gus.

Sweet Tooth is currently streaming on Netflix.

5) 12 Monkeys

Another post-apocalyptic show like The Last of Us, 12 Monkeys is set in 2043, when a scavenger named James has to travel back in time to prevent a deadly plague caused by a group of 12 monkeys.

The show is adapted from a 1995 film and is a science fiction drama. It features Aaron Stanford and Amanda Schull in some engaging performances.

Although 12 Monkeys did not receive very positive reviews and the reception was mixed, it is full of suspense and twists that are typical to television drama, making it widely watched. The technical aspects of the film, such as the cinematography and pacing, were heavily praised.

12 Monkeys is currently streaming on Hulu.

