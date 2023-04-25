Sweet Tooth season 2 cast list and characters explored

The final countdown has begun for the highly anticipated return of Netflix's heartwarming yet thrilling series, Sweet Tooth season 2, set to premiere on April 27, 2023. In the second season, viewers will follow Gus, a young deer-boy hybrid, as he embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about his origins and the world around him.

With its unique blend of fantasy, adventure, and timely themes, the trailer for Sweet Tooth season 2 has captivated audiences worldwide. As the lines between heroes, villains, and hybrids continue to blur, the stakes rise higher than ever, promising viewers an enthralling and emotional rollercoaster ride in this dystopian universe.

Sweet Tooth season 2 will feature the main cast of the series and some new faces

1) Christian Convery as Gus

Gus, the first hybrid and the show's central character, embarks on self-discovery after his father's death. Convery has an impressive acting resume, appearing in Cocaine Bear, Lucifer, Supernatural, and various holiday films. His performance as Gus was heartwarming in the first season, showcasing vulnerability and strength in adversity.

2) Nonso Anozie as Jepperd

The initially lone-wolf Jepperd developed a soft spot for Gus and became his guardian. Anozie has had roles in Game of Thrones, The Sandman, Pan, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. In season one, his portrayal of Jepperd was layered, revealing a depth of character beyond the tough exterior. His dynamic with Gus was a highlight of the show.

3) Will Forte as Richard Fox/Pubba

The loving father figure has been revealed to have a hidden past as Richard Fox. Forte, known for his comedic talents on Saturday Night Live, has also appeared in Chicago Party Aunt and I think you should leave with Tim Robinson. Forte's performance as Pubba/Richard Fox in the first season brought a mix of humor and emotional depth, creating a strong bond between his character and Gus.

4) Yonas Kibreab as Finn

Finn, a new hybrid character, has a painful past and is a recent addition to the hybrid family. With fox-like traits, Finn is sly and unafraid to speak up. Kibreab's previous acting credits include Raven's Home and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Fans eagerly await his debut in Sweet Tooth season 2 and are excited to see how he integrates into the story.

5) Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy

Teddy is one of the youngest hybrids in the series, with a fear of the dark and a shy demeanor. Sweet Tooth is Cooper's first significant on-screen role, and viewers look forward to witnessing his character's development in the upcoming season.

In the returning cast of Sweet Tooth season 2, Stefania Lavie Owen reprises her role as Bear, leader of the Animal Army; her previous work includes The Carrie Diaries and Krampus. Dania Ramirez returns as Aimee, a former therapist caring for hybrids in the Preserve; she has previously appeared in Once Upon a Time and Devious Maids. Neil Sandilands is also back as the ruthless General Abbot. His previous acting credits include The Flash and The 100.

These returning characters add depth to the narrative with captivating performances that engage audiences.

A look into the exciting escapades of season 2

The official trailer for Sweet Tooth season 2 offers a glimpse into the evolving dynamics between the characters and the potential conflicts that will arise. As the race for a cure intensifies, alliances will be tested, and new challenges will emerge for Gus, Jepperd, and their companions.

Previously opening up about the series being renewed, creator Jim Mickle said:

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

Moreover, the show will continue to address timely and poignant themes of xenophobia, discrimination, and the role of science in a crisis.

Sweet Tooth season 2 is set to deliver a riveting experience, complete with captivating characters, fascinating plotlines, and adrenaline-fueled action.

Tune in to the premiere on April 27, 2023, on Netflix and dive into the enthralling universe of Gus, Jepperd, and their hybrid companions.

