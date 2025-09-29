Who plays the role of Ellen Cochrane in House of Guinness season 1? Character explored

House of Guinness season 1 brings together a unique set of characters who bring their struggles and strengths to the complex storyline. Inspired by the popular Irish brewing company and the family behind it, elements of fiction bring a twist to the new historical show.

The death of Sir Benjamin Guinness results in difficulties for his children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben. Tasked to take their family legacy forward, each of them encounters tough hurdles and special characters in their way. The Guinness family also faces challenges from the Fenians, who stood for the Irish Republican cause.

One character of the group who takes a pivotal role in the series is Ellen Cochrane. Niamh McCormack plays the role of Ellen Cochrane in House of Guinness season 1.

Niamh McCormack features as Ellen Cochrane in House of Guiness season 1

A still from House of Guinness season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The Guinness family had a strong political presence in the series, making their interactions with the Irish Republican cause a highlight of the show. Several characters of the series stand for the cause and bring tense developments in the Guinness siblings' journeys. Ellen Cochrane is one such fictional character from the show.

Irish actress Niamh McCormack plays the role of Ellen Cochrane in House of Guinness season 1. McCormack's character is a powerful and fearless woman who does not shy away from stepping into danger.

While her brother, Patrick, takes extreme steps for the cause they were devoted to, Ellen is seen putting thought and strategy behind each move she makes. She is one of the strong female characters from the show who brings a striking perspective of women's lives in the past.

Is Niamh McCormack's character based on a real person?

A still from House of Guinness season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Ellen Cochrane is a fierce personality in Netflix's latest show. Her brave interactions with the Guinness family and bold moves against any man who came her way stood out in the show. Ellen Cochrane, however, is a fictional character created for the series.

While McCormack's character is not directly based on a real personality, History Extra reported that Ellen and Patrick might have been inspired by Irish poet Ellen O'Leary and her brother John O'Leary.

Ellen O'Leary was a Fenian who brought out her thoughts as poetry, which was included in several Irish newspapers of the 19th century. Her brother was also a prominent figure in the Fenian movement in Ireland.

The real-life figures and the show's characters share several characteristics, making Ellen and Patrick significant parts of House of Guinness season 1.

Niamh McCormack shares her experience of playing Ellen Cochrane in House of Guinness season 1

A still from House of Guinness season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Niamh McCormack's character in the series brings twists to the journey of the four Guinness siblings. The actress highlighted the factors that made Ellen's presence in the show special in an interview with Netflix Tudum.

Speaking about her reaction to Ellen Cochrane's overall personality, McCormack told Netflix Tudum:

"As soon as I read Ellen’s scenes, I had such a visceral reaction to her. I really felt like it was my job to bring her to life."

She further described her character in the context of the show and the historical period, and said:

"She’s strong, fierce, passionate — and, as a woman in 1800s Ireland, she didn’t have much of anything, especially in terms of political power or respect. But she does a lot with what she has, and her influence makes a big impact."

McCormack further shared the possible reasons she felt were behind Ellen Cochrane's actions. She mentioned:

"House of Guinness takes place just 20 years after the famine. There was a generational silence and trauma. She would’ve seen a lot growing up, and I think that’s why she’s so passionate about Irish independence … She lives her life through those principles.”

Ellen Cochrane is a strong character whose presence is pivotal in House of Guinness season 1. Niamh McCormack's portrayal further adds a special touch to the character.

Watch House of Guinness season 1 on Netflix.

