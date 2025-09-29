Did Anne Guinness have an illness in real life? Details explored as her character struggles with health in House of Guinness season 1

House of Guinness season 1 takes viewers back in time with a story inspired by the journey of the famous Guinness brewing company. The series is a fictionalised take on the popular Irish brand's legacy and the unique family behind it.

Chaos unfolded when Sir Benjamin Guinness's demise left his four children in charge of handling the business. Their personal dreams and aspirations are replaced by new responsibilities, putting them on common paths of upholding the family's legacy.

Anne, the eldest of the four, had one of the most striking journeys in the series. With struggles at every front of her life, there's a lot that she has to deal with in the series. One such aspect is her health, which worsens as the episodes progress to the finale. The real-life Anne Guinness suffered from an unspecified degenerative disease and died at the age of 50.

About Anne's real-life health struggles and her character in House of Guinness season 1

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Anne is shown as a strong character in the series, one of the siblings who keep them all together. As she is left out by her father from inheriting a stake in the family business, the series shows her making firm decisions and making a social difference with her actions. Her marriage and family issues also stand as hurdles in her way. Amidst all the tragedies she suffers, her challenges with health are one of the most pivotal ones shown in House of Guinness season 1.

Anne is inspired by Anne Guinness, the daughter of Sir Benjamin Guinness. As reported by Irish Mirror, the real-life personality suffered from a degenerative illness, the exact details of which are not known. The illness kept troubling her for large parts of her adult life. She passed away at the age of 50 in 1889 at Old Connaught House.

Although the latest Netflix series does not mention the degenerative disease, her deteriorating health was referenced through her character. There is an observable weakness in her throughout the series. From her inability to walk to her frailty, there are several indicators in the series that make other characters and viewers aware of her health battle. She also suffers a miscarriage in the show. Despite all the struggles, her resilience and philanthropic works indicate the character's fighting spirit in the series.

Emily Fairn talks about Anne's challenges and the female characters in House of Guinness season 1

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

House of Guinness season 1 takes inspiration from the real personalities of the Guinness family to showcase how the brand rose to its current position. While there are elements of fiction attached to each character, striking elements connect them to the real figures they are based on.

Anne, being the only daughter in the Guinness Family as shown in the series, has a lot of pressure to handle along with her health, marriage, future, and more. Emily Fairn, who plays Anne in the new show, talked about her character's struggles in an interview with Netflix Tudum and said:

"She’s the only girl [in the family], which is tricky because in the 1800s, women had very little power. She begins to grow despite her circumstances."

Adding to it, she said:

"There is so much she is battling against, and she’s trying her best to be strong and powerful despite all of this.”

Anne's struggles as a female Guinness family member, as well as the time period in which the story is set, make her stand out in the series. Other female characters from House of Guinness season 1 also hold a prominent part in the story. Touching upon this, Fairn told Glamour:

"I think a lot of the women in this show are women in a man's world. I think especially with Anne, with the brothers and how her cards have been dealt, and then definitely with Olivia as well, and it's how did they win when the odds are against them, which I think is really interesting. I think the women are the smartest people in the show. The representation of women at that time, and how they navigate stuff, it was all kind of behind closed doors."

Anne's journey and the other women of House of Guinness season 1 bring a special touch to the story and give a raw look at the struggles of women in the past.

Watch House of Guinness season 1 on Netflix.

