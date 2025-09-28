Will there be House of Guinness season 2? Renewal possibilities and more

The excitement around the latest Netflix series has raised the expectations for the release of House of Guinness season 2. The latest show, which was released on September 25, 2025, has grabbed the global audience and critics with its unique story.

Ad

Taking inspiration from the real-life Guinness family and their legacy, the series unfolds the journeys of siblings Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Benjamin as they try to run the brewing company left by their father upon his death. From struggles in business opportunities to their growing role in Ireland's political landscape, each character's development comes together uniquely through the series.

With many questions yet to be answered, viewers must be eager to know if they will get to watch one more installment of the series. As of September 28, 2025, House of Guinness season 2 has not been officially confirmed by Netflix.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for House of Guinness season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

House of Guinness season 2 has not been confirmed by Netflix yet

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

The journey of the Guinness family has ended at a tense point in the House of Guinness season 1, putting their fates in a doubtful position. But, the series has not been renewed for a second season till now (as of September 28, 2025).

Ad

However, House of Guinness season 2 has the potential to come to life, given all the points that are yet to be touched upon in each character's story arc.

One of the biggest questions remains on Arthur's future as the series ended with Patrick's firing of a bullet aimed at him. Whether Arthur survives or not remains a mystery that season 2 could pick up, if it is confirmed. While the fate of Rafferty and Olivia's relationship remains unclear, Edward's future with Adelaide and Ellen's role may also be some points that season 2 could address.

Ad

Along with Benjamin's struggles, Anne's deteriorating health also has a scope to be further explored, if House of Guinness season 2 is released. Historically, there were a lot of pivotal moments that made the real Guinness family's presence in Ireland prominent, which also has the potential to be picked up if season 2 happens.

These points hint at House of Guinness season 2 having a lot to deliver in terms of the story and character development. However, Netflix's analysis of the show's performance may also strongly influence its future.

Ad

Also read: House of Guinness season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

Creator Steven Knight gives hope for House of Guinness season 2

Steven Knight at House Of Guinness London Premiere - VIP Arrivals (Image via Getty)

The new historical series on Netflix has been making waves across the globe with its storyline and diverse characters. The series ended with a major cliffhanger and several doubts, making updates on House of Guinness season 2 highly awaited among the fans.

Ad

The creator of the show, Steven Knight, has touched upon the scope for the second season, giving hope for the series' renewal. Knight spoke to ScreenRant recently and shared his thoughts on the renewal possibilities. He stated:

"In a perfect world, I’d like to take it on all the way into the 20th century. These things are not being announced, this is not decided. But if you look at even a cursory glance at the history of the Guinness family, they keep throwing up these dramas. They keep making these mistakes. They keep doing these wonderful things. So yeah, there’s enough material there to keep us going all the way."

Ad

He also gave a similar response in another interview with TV Insider and shared:

"I intend to [make more House of Guinness]. I can’t make any announcements, but that’s my plan at least."

While these comments give hope for another chance to see the Guinness family on screen, official confirmations from Netflix may come out soon and give more clarity.

Also read: The Guinness family tree in House of Guinness season 1, explained

Ad

Watch House of Guinness season 1 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More