Who plays twin sisters-in-law to Joe Goldberg in You season 5? Meet the actor behind the roles

You season 5, the final installment of the psychological thriller series, was released on Netflix on April 24, 2025. While several of the characters from the show's previous seasons made a comeback, numerous other characters were introduced.

Ad

Among them, two crucial characters are those of Reagan and Maddie Lockwood, Kate's half-sisters (which makes them Joe's sisters-in-law), both played by actress Anna Camp.

Ahead of the release of You season 5, several people had pointed out that the person who plays Reagan and Maddie's characters looked familiar. So, who exactly is Anna Camp?

Camp is an American actress and has been active in the industry since 2007. Some of the projects Anna Camp has been a part of in the past include True Blood (2009, 2013–2014), Pitch Perfect film series (2012–2017), and Mad Men (2010).

Ad

Trending

All to know about Anna Camp's role in You season 5

Ad

As previously mentioned, American actress Anna Camp appears in a dual role in You season 5. She plays the roles of Reagan Lockwood and Maddie Lockwood, Kate's half sisters. While an article published by Tudum on April 21, 2025, speaks about the animosity between Reagan and Kate's characters, it does not say much about the dynamic between Maddie and Kate.

The article also features an excerpt from Camp herself, who briefly hints at the nature of her character this season. Highlighting that Reagan and Kate do not see eye to eye, especially due to the latter's position at Lockwood Corporation, Camp said:

Ad

"Reagan is not a fan of Kate being in the leadership position at Lockwood Corp. She thinks that it should have been hers all along. At the end of the day, Reagan has decided that she's going to literally do whatever it takes to get it.”

About Anna Camp, the actress who appears in a double role in You season 5

Ad

Anna Camp was born on September 27, 1982, in Aiken, South Carolina, to parents Dee and Thomas Sewell Camp. She is a known face in television and film, having appeared in more than 30 projects since 2007 (year of entry into the industry).

In 2007, Anna appeared in the roles of Kikki in And Then Came Love and Becca French in Pretty Bird. She also appeared in the role of Meg Wheeler in the television film Reinventing the Wheelers.

Ad

In 2009, Camp appeared in a main role in True Blood, where she played the character of Sarah Newlin. She reprised the role in seasons 6 and 7 of the show as well.

Ad

In 2012, Anna Camp appeared in the film Pitch Perfect as Aubrey Posen, which brought her significant acclaim. She reprised the role in the second and third instalments of the movie, released in 2015 and 2017.

In 2010, Camp played Bethany Van Nuys in the Mad Men television series. Between 2011 to 2016, she also appeared as Caitlin d'Arcy in the television series, The Good Wife. In 2016, she appeared in the show Good Girls Revolt and played the role of Jane Hollander. Between 2019 to 2020, she played Ginny in the television series Perfect Harmony.

Ad

In 2024, Anna Camp appeared in the television show Hysteria, where she played Tracy Whitehead. Camp's appearance in You season 5 as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood marks her most recent.

All episodes of You season 5 are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More