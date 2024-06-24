Who is Power Book II's Noma married to in real life? Everything to know

Power Book II: Ghost is a crime drama television series that first aired on the Starz network on September 6, 2020. Created by Courtney A. Kemp, the series is a spin-off and direct sequel to the crime thriller series Power, which aired on the same network between June 7, 2014, and February 9, 2020.

Power Book II: Ghost is currently in its fourth and final season. The last season is divided into two parts, with the first part releasing on June 7, 2024, and the second part slated for release on September 6, 2024.

The show's synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"A sequel to the series "Power." On his own for the first time, Tariq St. Patrick Tariq navigates his new life, in which his desire to shed his father's legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family."

It continues:

"A long the way, Tariq gets entangled in the affairs of the cutthroat Tejada family, adding further complications as he tries to balance his drug operations with his education, love life, family affairs, and mounting pressure. He divides his time between school and hustling to pay for his mother's defense attorney, but when he runs out of options, Tariq turns to a familiar drug game."

One of the main characters in season 4 of Power Book II: Ghost is Noma Asaju, played by the British-Nigerian actress Caroline Chikezie. She is married to the Canadian actor, Adrian Holmes.

Everything we know about Adrian Holmes, husband of the Power Book II's star Caroline Chikezie

1) He was born in Wales

Adrian was born on March 31, 1974, in Wrexham, Wales to Beverley Dixon and Ronnie Spooner. His parents are originally from Barbados and are of Bajan descent. However, he grew up in Canada as his family relocated to Vancouver when he was five years old.

2) He is a certified nurse

Adrian Holmes seen in an Instagram picture from February 2023 (Image via Instagram/Adrianholmes)

Although he was passionate about acting from a young age, Adrian studied nursing as a backup plan in case his acting career did not work out. At the behest of his mother, he completed his nursing degree from Langara College in Vancouver in 2001.

3) He has more than 150 acting credits to his name

Adrian Holmes and Jamie Foxx seen in an Instagram picture from February 2022 (Image via Instagram/Adrianholmes)

Adrian has appeared in numerous television shows such as Smallville, The Outer Limits, Godiva's, Continuum, Arrow, 19-2, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, etc. Moreover, his film credits include Red Riding Hood, Frankie & Alice, Elysium, The Cabin in the Woods, A Christmas Horror Story, Enhanced, to name a few.

4) Adrian and his wife have a Supernatural connection

Adrian Holmes' wife Caroline Chikezie seen playing Noma in Power Book II: Ghost (Image via Instagram/Carolinechikezie)

Adrian Holmes' wife is an actress and has featured in films like Eragon, Paris Connections, Mayhem, The Sweeney, Aeon Flux, etc.

Furthermore, the Power Book II actress played Tamara in a 2007 episode of the series, Supernatural. Co-incidentally, Adrian also made an appearance on the show, playing Demon James Turner in a season 3 episode that aired in 2008 and a two-episode stint in season 13 that aired in 2017.

5) He plays Uncle Phil in the reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Adrian Holmes' wife seen posing with him and his award at the NAACP Image Awards in 2024 (Image via Instagram/Adrianholmes)

Adrian stepped into the iconic role of Uncle Phil in Bel-Air, which is the reboot of the 1990s hit sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring Will Smith. The character was played by James Avery in the original series.

Adrian received praise for his performance as the Banks family patriarch and also won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2024.

