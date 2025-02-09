Who's coming to The View next week (February 10 to 14, 2025)? Here's who will be joining the table 

America's popular daytime talk show, The View, first premiered on August 11, 1997. The varied panel of women from many backgrounds and generations defines the talk show. It combines intelligent discussion of pop culture, politics, and current events with comedy.

The View runs audience interactions, guest interviews, and lively debates. Well-known for its strong and sometimes divisive views, it encourages honest communication and many points of view. The show keeps a fast-paced structure, combining lighthearted events with upfront dialogues on critical social concerns.

In 2019, The New York Times described The View as "the most important political TV show in America."

As per ABC Network, the award-winning talk show focuses on:

"up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with live broadcasts five days a week."

Trending

The View will have some fascinating guests from February 10–14, 2025. One should expect members from the reality television series Queer Eye, Karamo Brown, Jeremiah Brent, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoni Porowski. Other appearances will include Melissa Gilbert, Cheri Oteri, Laraine Newman, Yasmin Elhady, and Monica Barbaro.

Upcoming guests of The View from February 10 to February 14, 2025

Here are all the scheduled guests from February 10 to 14, 2025:

Monday, February 10:

Queer Eye stars Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness

The Fab Five from Queer Eye will discuss their new live show and their continued impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

Tuesday, February 11:

Actress Melissa Gilbert

Known for her role in Little House on the Prairie, she will talk about her Broadway show Still and her life since her acting career.

Wednesday, February 12:

Cheri Oteri and Laraine Newman

These former Saturday Night Live cast members will reflect on their experiences during the 50th Anniversary Special of the iconic show.

Thursday, February 13:

Monica Barbaro

Star of A Complete Unknown, Monica Barbaro, will discuss her acting career and her role in the film.

Friday, February 14:

Yasmin Elhady

A cast member of Muslim Matchmaker, Yasmin Elhady, will share insights into the show and her work in the matchmaking world.

Everything to know about The View

Barbara Walters developed ABC's daytime talk show The View. The show's multi-generational panel of women explores "Hot Topics," including sociopolitical concerns, entertainment, and current events. Interviews with politicians and celebrities are also a part of this show.

The structure starts with conversations about hot issues, which often lead to guest interviews. The panelists present several points of view, fusing clever arguments with comedy.

Over the years, the show has had 24 regular co-hosts. Original panelists included Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones, Meredith Vieira, and Barbara Walters. Today's panel consists of Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Since its debut, the show has won 40 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show. Now in its 28th season, it continues to be the most-watched daytime talk show.

The ABC show has changed over the years. It featured more female panelists at first, but season 13 brought male guest hosts. In season 25, the show included Flashback Fridays, returning former co-hosts.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The View and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback