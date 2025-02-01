Who is Shin Do-hyun in The Recruit season 2? Meet the actress who plays Yoo Jin Lee in Netflix's new spy thriller

The spy adventure series The Recruit season 2 premiered on Netflix on January 30, 2025. Created by Alexi Hawley, the latest season is set in South Korea and follows the CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) on a daring mission in Seoul. The six-part season is produced by Hadi Nicholas Deeb, Agatha Barnes, and Marc David Alpert.

The Recruit season 2 features numerous South Korean actors, like the BAFTA-nominated Teo Yoo, Sanghee Lee, Young-Ah Kim, and Shin Do-hyun. The latter plays Owen's childhood friend and romantic interest Yoo Jin Lee, who becomes his source of support in a foreign country.

As per Netflix, the series' synopsis reads:

"CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks is pulled into life-threatening espionage in South Korea only to realize the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the agency."

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the series.

Everything to know about Shin Do-hyun's role in The Recruit season 2

In The Recruit season 2, Owen heads to South Korea for his latest mission after receiving a graymail from Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo), an agent working for South Korea's NIS (National Intelligence Service). He wants the CIA's help in rescuing his kidnapped wife Nan Hee (Sanghee Lee) from the Yakuza, a Japanese crime organization.

Nan Hee, an NGO volunteer, has been abducted from Russia for witnessing an ongoing drug deal involving the Yakuza. They hold her hostage as leverage against the CIA and NIS. Meanwhile, Jang Kyun threatens to expose the CIA's involvement in a cryptocurrency scheme with the NIS, which enabled the organization to spy on American civilians.

Thus, Owen is sent to Seoul to stop Jang Kyun from exposing the CIA's secret operations. After arriving in Seoul, he reconnects with his childhood crush, Yoo Jin Lee. Owen had spent a few years of his youth in Seoul when his father was briefly stationed in the city. During this time, the two had become close friends, with Yoo Jin helping Owen deal with his father's death.

However, they lost touch after Owen returned to the United States. Soon after their recent meeting, the two begin dating and Yoo Jin comes to Owen's rescue several times during his mission. She uses her father's boat to travel to Russia with Owen and Jang Kyun to rescue the latter's wife. During the boat ride, the pair ends up sleeping together.

After Owen successfully completes his mission, he escapes with the couple by jumping into the waters, with Yoo Jin waiting to take them to safety on the boat. At the end of The Recruit season 2, Owen and Yoo Jin continue their romantic relationship. The lawyer also helps Jang Kyun join the CIA and settle in the United States since he would now labeled as a traitor in his home country.

Shin Do-hyun began her acting career in 2018

The South Korean actress was born on November 5, 1995, in Yeongju. Her first acting role was that of Kyung Su-bin in the 2018 romantic-comedy series First Kiss. In the last few years, Shin Do-hyun has acted in television shows like Just Dance, The Banker, Hospital Playlist, Brewing Love, Doom at Your Service, and Love with Flaws, among others.

Furthermore, she was nominated for 'Best Actress' at the KBS Drama Awards for her performance as Han Soo-ji in the 2019 drama special Socialization: Understanding of Dance. In the same year, she was also nominated for 'Best Supporting Cast in a Wednesday-Thursday Miniseries' for her work in The Banker and Love with Flaws.

Meanwhile, from 2022 to 2023, Shin Do-hyun starred as Masha in the theater production of The Seagull.

All episodes of The Recruit season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

