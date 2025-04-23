Who is Spencer's love interest in 1923 season 2? Details Explored

Paramount+'s 1923 season 2 concluded its run with the episode A Dream and a Memory, released on April 6. The tale of Spencer Dutton, played by Brandon Sklenar, and his love interest, Alexandra of Sussex, also known as Alex and played by Julia Schlaepfer, was pivotal in the season's larger storyline, making viewers invested in Alex's ultimate fate.

The show is one of the prequels created by Taylor Sheridan for the series Yellowstone (2018–2024). 1923 season 2, also the final installment of the series, showcased Spencer and Alex's frantic efforts to reunite while adversaries challenged them. However, their fate left many viewers heartbroken by the end of the series.

A lot was revealed about Alexandra Dutton in this season, helping viewers get a deeper look at the character and her life. From her origins to her personality, Spencer's beloved Alex exhibited strength and courage in her efforts to reach him, with challenges awaiting her towards the end.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers for 1923 season 2. Reader discretion is advised.

Who is Spencer's love interest, Alex Dutton, in 1923 season 2?

Julia Schlaepfer plays the role of Alex Dutton in 1923 (Image via Instagram/@1923official)

Alexandra of Sussex, also known as Alexandra "Alex" Dutton, is Spencer Dutton's wife in 1923. Alex is a bold, determined, and high-spirited person who meets Spencer in a hotel in Nairobi. She approaches him, intending to confirm if he is the celebrated American hunter, Spencer Dutton, and the duo instantly strike a chord. Alex's affection for Spencer grows, prompting her to break her engagement with Arthur (Rafe Soule).

1923 season 1 shows Alex and Spencer's meeting and the blossoming of their love as a new couple. Alex makes the bold decision to elope with Spencer, and they leave for Tanganyika, hoping to start a new life together. As they eventually get married and leave for Montana to meet the Duttons, the couple encounters fierce challenges, leading to the revelation of Alex's real identity.

When the couple boards the HMS Majestic, they cross paths with Alex's former fiancé, Arthur, who is revealed to be the Earl of Sussex. It is then that Alex's identity as Alexandra of Sussex, who would have become a part of the royal family upon her marriage to Arthur, is revealed. As things take a bloody turn in the finale of season 1, Spencer and Alex are forced to separate, with Alex promising her lover to meet again at Bozeman. The further story is explored in 1923 season 2.

Alex and Spencer's story ends in a tragedy in 1923 season 2

Alex and Spencer finally reunite in 1923 season 2 (Image via YouTube/Yellowstone)

In 1923 season 2, viewers see a desolate and heartbroken Alex as she is separated from her husband. Her family is shunned by the royals due to her broken engagement with Arthur and his eventual death in a duel with Spencer. It is also revealed that Alex is pregnant with Spencer's child. Remembering her promise to reunite with her lover and the father of her child, she takes the help of her friend, Jennifer, and escapes to America.

While her plan to reunite with Spencer starts off on a successful note, the trip ahead is strife with difficulties and tragedies. As the journey continues, the harsh winter claims the lives of Alex's friends, Paul and Hillary. Putting a brave foot forward, she lights their car on fire to signal an emerging train to save herself.

This leads to the reunion of Alex and Spencer, the latter of whom was on the train Alex signalled for rescue. While the reunion happens at last, Alex's condition takes a turn for the worse, and she is rushed to the hospital. There, she delivers their baby, John, prematurely and decides against amputating her frostbitten limbs. She accepts her fate and dies in the arms of Spencer, with the baby surviving.

The cast speaks about the tragic end of 1923 season 2

Alex and Spencer in 1923 season 2 (Image via YouTube/Yellowstone)

With viewers heartbroken with Alex and Spencer's story in 1923 season 2 and their sad ending, the actors who played these roles also expressed their deep emotions about the tragic conclusion of the series.

Brandon Sklenar, in a conversation with ScreenRant, mentioned the remorse he felt while filming those scenes. The pain of losing a lover and having to continue living with that feeling was something that Sklenar found the most heartbreaking about Alex and Spencer's fate.

"It was heartbreaking. I had a hard time not getting too emotional filming that scene, definitely, so we had to pull it back a lot... There's the profound feeling of love that he has for her in that moment, knowing that he's not going to get a minute to show her how much she means to him. Having to live with that for your entire rest of your life is profoundly heartbreaking," he expressed.

Recounting her experience of playing Alex in 1923 season 2, Julia Schlaepfer elaborated on the sadness that persisted while shooting the ending scene of Alex in an interview with Elle.

"When Alex dies, that part of me also dies with her. Not to sound overly dramatic, but it is a loss. It’s a big grieving process," she commented.

