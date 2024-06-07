Who is Tig Notaro married to? All about her wife as comedian reveals twin sons reaction to recently finding out she's gay

Tig Notaro's children have recently discovered that their mother and her wife Stephanie Allynne are gay. This was disclosed by Notaro while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on June 4, 2024, when she was questioned on how she has been celebrating the pride month.

Notaro and Allyne tied the knot in 2015 and the latter is also a popular face in the entertainment industry. She has appeared on TV shows such as UCB Comedy Originals and The Midnight Show.

Trending

The actress stated that she and Allyne were sitting inside the car along with the kids when they had a conversation "about gay" and one of their sons, Finn, suddenly asked, "You're gay?" She added:

"We're like three minutes now from the school and I start explaining what gay is. And then while I was explaining it, I started getting insecure, thinking, what if he doesn't like this?"

Tig Notaro then questioned her sons on their feelings about everything that has been revealed to them and Finn responded by saying that he loves his family. Notaro addressed the situation by saying:

"We drop them off at school and we're like 'bye!' and we truly drove off going like half-a-mile-an-hour, like 'How on earth do our kids not know we're gay?' Because, dare I say, we're also an iconic gay couple."

Tig Notaro's wife has been a part of various films and TV shows: Career, relationship, and other details explained

Tig Notaro, a Jackson, Mississippi native is known for her work as a comedian. She has even released many comedy albums over the years such as Boyish Girl Interrupted and Happy to Be Here.

As mentioned, her wife Stephanie Allynne is a part of the same industry and has portrayed important roles in many successful projects. Allynne was 18 years old when she arrived in Los Angeles, and has been an expert when it comes to comedy roles. She was previously a member of comedy troupes, including The Groundlings.

Furthermore, she was even involved with another sketch comedy group, Upright Citizens Brigade. She addressed her experience with the group in an interview with Trainwreck'd Society on April 26, 2017, and said:

"UCB really lured me in. I was shocked when I saw how real and grounded their improv was. I couldn't believe the place existed. I had always been funny, not in the class clown way, more in the whisper a funny comment to the person sitting next to me way."

Allyne has voiced many characters in TV shows such as Craig of the Creek and Bob's Burgers. She appeared as Cassandra in an episode of Grey's Anatomy this year, and portrayed Natalie "Nat" Bailey in The L Word: Generation Q. She also has several short films under her credits, including Turkey Day, Donald and Jess, and Someone You Know.

Stephanie Allyne's romance with Tig Notaro in brief

The Pacific Rim: Uprising star first met Tig Notaro in 2012 while working together in the film, In A World. While Allyne reportedly identified as straight at the time, the duo once kissed each other inside a bar. Allyne later wrote in an email to Notaro which stated:

"I really like you, I liked kissing you, but I just want you to know I am not gay."

The pair got engaged in 2015 and exchanged vows the same year in October. They became the parents of two sons named Finn and Max the following year. In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine in July 2015, Tig Notaro said that she found love and the feeling of a real relationship only with Stephanie Allyne.

In another conversation with People magazine in 2016, Allyne stated that she was initially confused about her identity. She continued:

"It took me six months to realize those labels were ridiculous. Once I was able to own my true feelings it was all easy and beautiful. I now don't believe in the labels."

Tig Notaro has recently participated in After Midnight this year and she will give her voice to Marianne Peters in the upcoming anime, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.