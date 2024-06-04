Who did Trina McGee play in ‘Boy Meets World’? Character explored as actress announces 4th pregnancy at 54

On Monday, June 3, 2024, Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child at the "tender age" of 54. In an Instagram post, McGee requested people to pray for a safe delivery and announced that she was going off social media for a while.

Trina McGee played the character of Angela Moore in the hit 90s sitcom Boy Meets World. Moore was the long-term girlfriend of the series' deuteragonist, Shawn Hunter, who was portrayed by Cabin Fever star Rider Strong.

Boy Meets World was an extremely popular ABC sitcom that ran for seven full seasons from 1993 to 2000. The series followed Ben Savage's Corey Matthews, who is 11 at the beginning of the series, as he navigates through childhood and transitions into adulthood. Corey is joined by his best friend Shawn Hunter, girlfriend Topanga Lawrence, older brother Eric Matthews, and teacher Mr. Feeny.

Trina McGee played the rebellious Shawn Hunter's compassionate, practical, and intelligent girlfriend, Angela Moore. Often seen as the mature, level-headed member of the group of friends, Moore kept aside her emotions while dealing with problems and peppered the show with her iconic wit and sarcastic sense of humor.

Angela's father was abandoned by her mother when she was only 12. Trina McGee's character was introduced in the second episode of the fifth season of Boy Meets Real World. The highlight of Angela's time on the show was her emotional on-and-off relationship with Shawn Hunter.

Although the duo initially went out for two weeks before Shawn ended their relationship due to his infamous two-week rule, Hunter later falls head over heels for her. After falling in love with a mysterious woman based on the contents of her purse, Sean is disappointed to realize that the purse belonged to a girl named Beth, who had a boyfriend.

However, Beth borrowed the contents of her purse from Trina McGee's Angela Moore, officially kickstarting the Sean and Angela love story. Despite its many sweet moments, the story ends when Angela moves to Europe to spend time with her dad and has to part ways with Shawn in the show's last season.

Angela Moore returns in the second season of the Boy Meets World spinoff Girl Meets World. It is revealed that Moore is now married and is thinking about having a child.

"At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant"— Trina McGee

On Monday, Trina McGee took to Instagram to reveal that she was pregnant and that too at the age of 54. The actress wrote in her Instagram post:

"At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."

"Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.#trinamcgee," she added.

According to People magazine, the actress is currently married to actor, producer, and director Marcello Thedford. The publication reported that McGee and Thedford tied the knot 16 years ago. They met 28 years ago during the filming of the 1996 Rob Cohen movie Daylight starring Sylvester Stallone, his late son Sage Stallone, and Viggo Mortensen.

This will be McGee's fourth child. The actress shares three kids from previous relationships, including two children with former husband and actor/writer Courtland Davis.