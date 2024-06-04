Who is Trina McGee married to? All about her husband and children as 'Boy Meets World' star is expecting 4th child

Trina McGee and her husband Marcello Thedford are preparing to welcome their second child together. While the actress has been married to Thedford for around 16 years, she has kept her personal life away from the limelight. Her other two kids were born from her previous marriage to Courtland Davis.

The Boy Meets World star announced her pregnancy on June 3, 2024, through Instagram where she posted a statement that read:

"At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."

Trina McGee also wrote in the caption that she would take a break from social media for some time. The comments section of the post was also flooded with best wishes from her followers.

Notably, McGee's fans also spotted her baby bump in another Instagram post shared on the same day, where she was wearing a top and skirt.

The City Guys star has been enjoying her vacation, frequently posting glimpses of the same on social media.

Trina McGee's husband is also active in the entertainment industry

Marcello Thedford has accumulated a huge fanbase through his acting skills over the years. He has been cast in the most popular films and TV shows, including ER, where he was seen as Leon in seven episodes.

While details about his early life are not available, he spent most of his childhood in the Bronx and joined an improvisational theater, which gave his acting career a massive boost. He then enrolled at the Third World Theater at Black Drama Productions.

The one character that made him famous among the public was Will, who was seen in the drama film, Dangerous Minds. He also played the role of Eddie Parrish in an episode of Criminal Minds. Furthermore, he has many other shows under his credits, such as Sons of Anarchy, Numbers, and Playmakers.

Marcello even portrayed important roles in films like Volcano, Employee of the Month, and An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn.

As mentioned, he has been married to Trina McGee for a long time but the duo have opted not to reveal details about their relationship to the public. They reportedly met while collaborating on a film and continued to appear in more films thereafter.

While Trina has recently confirmed her fourth pregnancy, she announced through Instagram that she was expecting her third child in April last year. She added a TikTok video and wrote:

"That time I played a teenager but in reality I was 6 months pregnant…"

Trina McGee reveals the reasons behind her absence in the finale of Boy Meets World

The Bronx, New York native is known for her performance as Angela Moore in the sitcom, Boy Meets World. She appeared for a conversation on the Pod Meets World podcast around two weeks ago and disclosed why she was absent in the finale of the show. She stated:

"I was told, in kind of a weird off-handed way by a very important person that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said 'We don't want her in the last episode. She's somehow taking our light.' That was the gist of it."

Trina McGee was initially cast for a recurring role in the fifth season and the character was eventually promoted to a regular role from season 6.