What is the Planet of the Apes' Oh No Monkey meme? Viral TikTok template explained

Short video platform TikTok has been flooded with 'Oh No Monkey' memes since last month. Many netizens have been curious about more details regarding the meme, which was originally posted on the Planet of the Apes channel back in July 2017. The initial video received around 928,000 views alongside 10,000 likes.

It includes a clip taken from War for the Planet of the Apes, which was released the same year. The meme features Bad Ape appearing on the front, repeatedly saying:

"Oh no! Nono no no no!"

Know Your Meme states that the 'Oh No Monkey' meme is used to react to negative situations and point-of-view memes of people who discover that they are dying after volunteers for Make-A-Wish appear inside the hospital rooms.

Oh No Monkey meme went viral on TikTok in May 2024: Meaning and other details explained

As mentioned, the Oh No Monkey meme has been taken from War for the Planet of the Apes. The designs of the meme are derived from a YouTube video titled Bad Ape and Maurice where Bad Ape does not agree to the demand put forward by Maurice.

Social media users have used the template to make their own versions of the meme. Thus, the meme started to get more attention. The Oh No Monkey meme gained additional recognition after the video was posted on the website 'Creator Set' by Its3adwy on April 24 last year. It received more than 2,000 views until now along with hundreds of downloads.

The meme went viral on May 26, 2024, after a TikTok user, @whyattttt shared a version of the meme in which Bad Ape is in a living room. The video received thousands of plays and likes in a brief period. The caption reads:

"When work calls on your relaxing day off."

The Oh No Monkey meme started to trend at the time as many others began posting it on social media. It was shared by another user @bushesareprettycool on TikTok who used the background of a hospital room, with the caption, "POV the doctor said it was just a bump, but Batman pulls up with a PS5." It received around 4 million plays and more than 600,000 likes in a matter of just three days.

War for the Planet of the Apes was followed by a sequel this year

The science fiction action film was one of the highest-grossing installments of the reboot franchise for Planet of the Apes. It served as a sequel to Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

The first three films of the reboot entries were specifically praised for the performance of Andy Serkis. The latest installment, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, arrived on the big screen last month after being delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and 20th Century Fox being taken over by Disney in 2019.

Notably, Yahoo Movies recently acquired a deleted scene from War for the Planet of the Apes. The scene shows Caesar saying that he won't let go of his grudges towards the Colonel, who destroyed his family and will become like Koba now.

The clip would be added to the film's Blu-ray, which is arriving in November this year. Several other features are being added to the upcoming home video alongside optional audio commentary by the film's director Matt Reeves.