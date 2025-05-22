Who were the victims of the Doodler? Details about the Crime Junkie podcast subject, explored

In the mid-1970s, San Francisco’s gay community was haunted by a serial killer known as The Doodler, named for his habit of sketching victims before luring them to their deaths. Active between January 1974 and September 1975, the Doodler targeted gay men, killing at least six and possibly up to 16, with three known survivors.

The confirmed victims—Gerald Cavanaugh, Joseph Stevens, Klaus Christmann, Frederick Capin, Harald Gullberg, and Warren Andrews—were white men aged 27–66, found stabbed or beaten in remote areas like Ocean Beach and Golden Gate Park. The case, plagued by limited forensics and survivors’ reluctance to testify due to 1970s stigma surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, remains unsolved.

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) reopened the case in 2018, offering a $250,000 reward in 2023. The Crime Junkie podcast, hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, explored this case in its latest episode, aired on May 19, 2025, titled SERIAL KILLER: The Doodler, shedding light on the victims and investigation.

Victims of The Doodler

Gerald Earl Cavanaugh

As reported by CNN, Gerald Cavanaugh, 50, was a single man found dead on January 27, 1974, at Ocean Beach near Ulloa Street, San Francisco. Stabbed 16 times, his body lay near the water, discovered early in the morning by an anonymous 911 caller.

Defensive wounds on his finger suggested a struggle. Believed to be gay, Cavanaugh was the Doodler’s first confirmed victim. His murder marked the beginning of a crime spree.

Joseph “Jae” Stevens

As reported by CNN, Joseph Stevens, 27, was a drag performer at a club called Pinnochio's, known for his lively persona. On June 25, 1974, his body was found in bushes at Spreckels Lake, Golden Gate Park. He had five stab wounds on his body, and there had been signs of a struggle. His death shocked the drag community. Joseph was identified by his sister, Melissa.

Klaus Achim “Claus” Christmann

As reported by CNN, Klaus Christmann, 31, a German immigrant, was found on July 7, 1974, at Ocean Beach. Married with children, he was stabbed multiple times and had his throat slashed, indicating a violent attack. Discovered by an early morning walker, he was initially unidentified.

Frederick Elmer Capin

As reported by CNN, Frederick Capin, 32, a Vietnam War veteran and nurse, was found decomposing near Ocean Beach on May 12, 1975. Stabbed in the chest and back, his body was moved 20 feet post-mortem, shown by sand disturbances. Identified via fingerprints, his murder added to the Doodler’s pattern.

Harald Gullberg

As reported by CNN, Harald Gullberg, 67, a Swedish sailor, had his body found decomposed on June 4, 1975, near Lincoln Park Golf Course about two weeks after his death. Harald was stabbed, with his underwear taken and pants unzipped. He was the oldest victim and was initially called “John Doe #81,” but his case was linked by location.

Warren Andrews

Warren Andrews, 52, a lawyer for the U.S. Postal Service, was found unconscious at Land’s End on April 27, 1975, and died weeks later. Beaten with a rock and branch, not stabbed, his case was linked in 2022.

What happened to the Doodler?

The Doodler, a serial killer who was active in San Francisco between 1974 and 1975, has never been caught or identified. Apart from killing at least six men, he also reportedly attacked others before the murders suddenly ceased in late 1975.

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) in 1976 arrested a suspect based on survivor descriptions—a young Black man who drew his victims—but they never prosecuted him because survivors refused to testify out of fear of public disclosure.

The suspect, interviewed again in 2018, provided DNA, which is under analysis, but no match has been confirmed. The SFPD reopened the case in 2018, increasing the reward to $250,000 in 2023 for information leading to an arrest.

Despite ongoing DNA testing and forensic genealogy efforts, the Doodler’s identity and fate are unknown, with speculation that he may have died, moved, or stopped killing. The case remains open.

