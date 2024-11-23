Who were the victims of Shawn Grate? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

Shawn Grate is known as a serial killer in the history of crime in Ohio. The 20/20 episode titled Meet the Other Me premiered on Friday, November 22, at 9 pm ET on ABC. It explored the harrowing story of Shawn Grate, a convicted serial killer whose brutal crimes shocked Ohio between 2006 and 2016.

When Shawn Grate was arrested in 2016, one of his victims bravely called 911, which saved lives. His horrible crimes reportedly included killing five women and kidnapping a survivor who endured severe abuse. The victims were identified as Stacey Stanley, Elizabeth Griffith, Candice Cunningham, Rebekah Leicy, and Dana Lowrey.

The episode provided a chilling breakdown of Shawn Grate’s crimes, profiles of his victims, and the long road to justice.

Shawn Grate’s five female victims, his psychological background, and trial

Shawn Grate was born on August 8, 1976, in Marion, Ohio. His childhood was marked by family problems, including his parents' divorce and his mother's eventual leaving him. His psychological evaluation indicated that he had a severe lack of empathy and neglect. As a teenager, he exhibited disturbing behaviors, including violent thoughts.

Grate's early burglary and domestic violence convictions set the stage for his later crimes. He preyed on vulnerable women, usually those with addiction or other issues.

The first arrest and discovery of victims

In September 2016, Shawn Grate was arrested after a woman identified as "Jane Doe" (her real name was redacted by the court) escaped from his control and called 911. For three days, she had been s*xually assaulted and tied up in an empty house in Ashland, Ohio. Not only did her bravery save her life, but it also helped police discover the bodies of Stacey Stanley and Elizabeth Griffith on the property.

Stacey Stanley

Stacey Stanley, also known as Stacey Hicks, was reported missing just days before Grate’s arrest. Her family had been frantically searching for her. Found strangled in the Ashland house, Stacey was a loving mother whose life was cut short by Grate’s calculated violence.

Elizabeth Griffith

Elizabeth Griffith had been missing for over a month. She faced mental health challenges but had a gentle nature. Like Stacey, she was strangled to death, with her body left in the same house where Grate was apprehended.

Additional victims unearthed

Following his arrest, Shawn Grate confessed to three more murders, each revealing a chilling pattern.

Candice Cunningham

Grate led authorities to Candice Cunningham’s body, which was hidden behind a burned-down property in Richland County. Candice had been a romantic partner of Grate, but their relationship turned deadly when he strangled her.

Rebekah Leicy

Rebekah Leicy’s death in 2015 was initially ruled as a drug overdose. However, Grate allegedly admitted to killing her, claiming she had stolen $4 from him. Rebekah’s tragic story highlights how Grate preyed on women he perceived as disposable.

Dana Lowrey

Dana Lowrey, a 23-year-old mother from Louisiana, was killed in 2006, and her identity remained a mystery for 13 years. Grate revealed her name, and forensic analysis confirmed her identity. At the time of her death, she was separated from her two daughters, making her murder particularly heart-wrenching.

Grate’s arrest and trial

The trial of Shawn Grate began in 2018 and was marked by shockingly little remorse on his part. Reportedly, his crimes were planned, cruel, and dehumanizing. Grate admitted to killing the women, stating that he did so because he wanted to get rid of women he thought were not worthy.

The jury found Grate guilty of two murders, and he was sentenced to death in June 2018. He later pleaded guilty to three additional murders, receiving life sentences for each.

Currently, Shawn Grate is on death row at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in Ohio. The execution date is set for March 19, 2025, but appeals are still being heard. The families of the people Grate's victims remain devastated by his crimes, even though he is in jail.

The full 20/20 episode Meet the Other Me debuted on Friday, November 22, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. It is available to stream on Hulu starting the next day.

