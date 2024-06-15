Who voices Ambrosius the octopus in The Boys season 4? Everything you need to know

The Boys season 4 premiered this week on June 13, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video, and it brought along three episodes during its premiere. Following the titular group as they try to exterminate the threat of corrupt supes, this season sees a dying Butcher make one final push against Homelander to get Ryan out of his grasp and save the final memory of his late wife.

While The Boys season 4 featured much of the weirdness and shock factor that fans have come to expect from the show, one of its most absurd side stories was Deep's romantic relationship with his octopus, Ambrosius. With the supe having full-on conversations with the eight-legged creature, fans were also surprised to learn that the Octopus has a voice actor, and it is none other than famed star Tilda Swinton.

That's right, the star of films like The Grand Budapest Hotel, Doctor Strange, Michael Clayton, and last year's The Killer voices Ambrosius the octopus in The Boys season 4, and it might just go down as one of her most interesting roles yet.

Who is Ambrosius the octopus in The Boys season 4?

Ambrosius was introduced in The Boys season 3 during the Herogasm episode. During the event, Deep ends up finding the tank that Ambrosius lives in, and suddenly becomes attracted to the octopus. After engaging with the octopus in a way that's definitely not appropriate to mention in this article, he starts a secret relationship with her.

Much to the dismay of Deep's wife, he asks her if Ambrosius could be a part of their relationship, and she ends up leaving him. However, he continues the relationship with the octopus. Coming to The Boys season 4, things start to get more complicated as Deep and Ambrosius' romantic connection is revealed to the world.

However, the Deep denies those rumors, and continues his relationship with her in secret, and here is where you hear Swinton in the role. Deep now hides her in his closet, and Ambrosius encourages him to escape from Vought Tower with her and go to seas where they can live together peacefully.

Eric Kripke reveals Tilda Swinton found her role in The Boys season 4 "hilarious"

With Tilda Swinton voicing the role, it certainly is one of the most hilarious roles of her career — not to mention something completely different as well. Talking to Variety about casting Swinton, series creator Eric Kripke revealed that she did indeed find the role hilarious.

"For Tilda, we didn’t know her — it was just that once we realized that Ambrosius was going to be a character this year, we in the writers’ room all said, 'We need the classiest, Oscar-winningest, British actress we can get our hands on.' And that’s a really short list. And Dame Judi Dench was unavailable," Kripke revealed.

"No, we reached out to Tilda, and to her everlasting credit, she didn’t know any of us, but she was like, 'That sounds hilarious, I’m in,'" Kripke continued.

With Tilda Swinton now being a part of The Boys season 4, we can expect Ambrosius and Deep's relationship to continue to grow. After all, this isn't the first octopus he has been romantically involved with.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.