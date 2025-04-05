Who voices White Rabbit in Devil May Cry? Meet the voice actor behind the character

The animated fantasy TV series Devil May Cry dropped on Netflix on April 3, 2025. Adi Shankar, the creator of the Castlevania franchise, created this new series. He worked on the story with Alex Larsen, who wrote the script.

The film follows the story of a demon hunter named Dante who suddenly becomes the target of a demon called the White Rabbit. This formidable demon is determined to open the interdimensional rift between Earth and Hell (Makai) so that demons from Hell can cross over to Earth. The character is voiced by Hoon Lee in the series.

Everything we know about White Rabbit voice actor Hoon Lee

Hoon Lee at the Los Angeles special screening of Apple TV+ series Your Friends And Neighbors (Image via Getty)

Born in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Hoon Lee grew up in Connecticut and Boston before moving to New York. He graduated from Harvard in 1994, and his first credited acting role is in the 2001 Broadway production of Urinetown. He made his TV debut in 2003 with a role as Dr. Mao in Sex and the City.

Lee has since guest-starred in many TV shows such as Law & Order, White Collar, and NCIS: New Orleans. Further, he also had small roles in movies like We Own the Night, Premium Rush, and The Oranges. His first lead role was Job, a tranvestite hacker in 2012 in the Cinemax action TV series, Banshee.

One of Hoon Lee's most well-known roles is as the titular King in the Broadway revival of the Tony-winning play, The King and I. He has also done many voice roles throughout his career. For instance, he voiced Hamato Yoshi/Splinter in the animated TV series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 2012 to 2017.

Lee has also voiced characters in video games such as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and, most recently, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. He plays the character, Wang Chao, in the martial arts crime drama series, Warrior, and wrote the eighth episode titled You Know When You're Losing a Fight of Season 3.

Devil May Cry: White Rabbit's character explored

Devil May Cry opened with White Rabbit stealing the Sword of Sparda during a heist. In a video clip obtained by DARKCOM, he hinted that he wants a particular demon slayer who has a part of an amulet that the Rabbit wants.

Throughout the series, he wreaked havoc on the city either to get the amulet he wanted or to provoke Dante enough for him to activate the Devil Trigger and become a Demon. Rabbit was aware that Dante is the son of the Demon Knight Sparda, who was the right hand of Mundus before he rebelled against his own kind and created the interdimensional wall between Hell and Earth.

Rabbit's goal was to combine the amulet with the Sword of Sparda and the blood of Sparda's twin sons, Vergil and Dante. He succeeded in doing that, but it did not last long. He was shot dead by Mary, and Dante separated the amulet from the sword, which shut down the portal.

Rabbit was notably a human-demon hybrid of his own making because he had a mixture of demon and human blood running through his veins. He considered the Demons his family because his own foster family was abusive when he was a child.

Devil May Cry is available to stream on Netflix.

