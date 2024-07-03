Who is Webweaver? Taking a look at the Spider-Man parody to be featured in The Boys season 4 episode 6

The Boys season 4 episode 6, titled Dirty Business, is set to release this week on Thursday, July 4, 2024, and it will feature a brand new supe by the name of Webweaver. This new supe is a parody of Spider-Man.The Boys is well known for taking established and popular superheroes and parodying them in a way that suits the shock factor of the series.

According to The Boys season 4 episode 6 teaser, Canadian actor Dan Mousseau will portray the role of Webweaver. Given that Webweaver was the first supe that Butcher and Mallory took down in the comics, he was quite an important character there, as his defeat led to the creation of The Boys itself.

With the character appearing in this week's episode, here is all you need to know about who Webweaver was in the comics.

Trending

Taking a look at Webweaver's origins before his debut in The Boys season 4

Expand Tweet

In the comics by Garth Ennis, there isn't much to Webweaver as a character aside from him being a parody of Marvel's Spider-Man. In The Boys comic books, Webweaver was a superhero who had a very reserved personality. He received his powers when he was injected with Compound V and got the powers of everything a spider could do, to the point he could create his own organic web as well—a very similar quality to Spider-Man himself.

His identity was very much a secret, and no one really knew who he was in the comics. He wasn't also part of any superhero teams. He was made a target of Billy Butcher and Mallory when they were looking for a superhero to take down so that they could get government funding to start The Boys. He was pointed to them by The Legend, who said that Webweaver is someone who could be taken out easily.

While Webweaver's death wasn't showcased in the comics, it was said that the job did go well, and this pretty much led to the creation of The Boys in the comics. However, with Webweaver showing up in The Boys season 4, fans can expect a much different version of the character.

Webweaver helps Butcher in The Boys season 4

Expand Tweet

In episode 4 of The Boys season 4, it was revealed that it was Webweaver who helped Butcher get information on Firecracker in exchange for $50,000 worth of heroin enema. Given that Webweaver was also said to be finishing a stint at the rehab, it can be considered that the character is a drug addict in the series.

This would mean that The Boys season 4 will once again deviate heavily from the source material. Given that not much was known about Webweaver in the comics, the show will certainly be adding its own twist to the characters—exactly as it did with characters like Soldier Boy and Black Noir.

Expand Tweet

However, what role Webweaver will play in episode 6 remains to be seen. But given that he already has a connection to Butcher, it certainly means that the supe will have it tough going forward.

The Boys season 4 episode 6 premieres on July 4, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback