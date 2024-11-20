Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? November 20, 2024, Wednesday

Jeopardy! fans on November 20, 2024, witnessed an exciting episode following a competition among three of the contestants, namely, Mehal Shah, a software engineer from Seattle; Elizabeth Little, a writer from Los Angeles; and Mikey McCullough, a Baltimore librarian and reigning one-day champion with a total of $18,200.

The intense rounds and strategic wagers made this episode a must-watch. Ultimately, Mehal Shah claimed the title of champion.

The Final Jeopardy clue in the category "Figures of Myth" stumped all contestants. The correct response was "Who is Icarus?" Mehal, though unable to answer correctly, had built a significant lead during the earlier rounds.

His strategic gameplay ensured he maintained his lead despite losing $3,001 in Final Jeopardy. With a total of $9,799, Mehal secured his first win and will return tomorrow to defend his title.

Jeopardy!, the longest-running quiz show, has been a favorite of trivia fans for decades. The show comes from a mix of intelligence, strategy, and wit, and its format is known for having people answer in the form of a question. There are three rounds in each episode: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. These rounds test contestants' knowledge of a wide range of subjects.

Jeopardy! episode Highlights: November 20, 2024

Jeopardy round

The first round opened with categories such as 21st Century Movie Moments and In the Zeitgeist. Mehal Shah made an impressive start, answering the first five clues correctly, including a Daily Double on the second clue.

By the first break, Mehal led with $5,400, followed by Elizabeth with $3,000 and Mikey with $600. Mehal continued his streak, ending the Jeopardy! round with $7,600.

Double Jeopardy round

In the Double Jeopardy round, contestants faced trickier categories like Animal Planet and Authors’ Epitaphs. Mehal's cautious betting on a Daily Double—wagering only $800—allowed him to retain a commanding lead. By the end of the round, Mehal had answered 22 clues correctly and led with $12,800, followed by Mikey with $7,600 and Elizabeth with $3,800.

Final Jeopardy

The Final Jeopardy category, Figures of Myth, featured the clue:

"Ovid says he ‘toppled, beating wild with naked arms the unsustaining air…shrieking for succour from his sire."

None of the contestants answered correctly. Mehal guessed "Who is Aeneas?" Mikey wrote "Who is Prometheus?" and Elizabeth chose "Who is Polyphemus?"

Despite this, Mehal’s lead secured his win with a final total of $9,799.

Contestants of the episode

Mehal Shah showcased remarkable poise and strategic thinking throughout the game. A software engineer by profession, Mehal impressed viewers with his knowledge across diverse categories.

Elizabeth Little, the L.A.-based writer, performed steadily but couldn’t catch up to Mehal. Mikey McCullough, a librarian, and the returning champion, had a tough time maintaining her momentum, finishing with $2,600.

Tonight’s Stats

Here’s a detailed recap of the November 20, 2024, episode of Jeopardy!, breaking down each round and key moments:

Jeopardy! round

Categories:

21st Century Movie Moments; Road Trip; In The Zeitgeist; Tarot-A-Go-Go; Stock Symbols; Gladiators.

Key highlights:

Mehal Shah had a strong start, correctly answering the first five clues, including the Daily Double on the second clue.

Elizabeth Little began to recover midway through the round but couldn’t overtake Mehal’s growing lead.

Mikey McCullough, the returning champion, struggled to gain traction, managing only three correct answers before the first break.

First Break Stats (15 clues in):

Mehal: 8 correct, 0 incorrect ($5,400)

Elizabeth: 4 correct, 0 incorrect ($3,000)

Mikey: 3 correct, 1 incorrect ($600)

Post-Interviews:

Mehal shared an interesting tidbit about self-publishing his farewell email as a book when he left Amazon.

Elizabeth revealed her aspiration to become a CIA officer.

Mikey talked about celebrating her 30th birthday in Guadalajara, Mexico.

End of the Jeopardy! round stats (30 clues):

Mehal: 15 correct, 1 incorrect ($7,600)

Elizabeth: 7 correct, 0 incorrect ($4,600)

Mikey: 5 correct, 1 incorrect ($2,400)

Double Jeopardy round

Categories:

Animal Planet; A Little Night Music; Mmm, Leftovers; 3 Of The Same Letter; Authors’ Epitaphs; A Capital Happening.

Key Highlights:

This round was more challenging, featuring several Triple Stumpers and two missed Daily Doubles.

Mehal’s cautious bet of only $800 on his Daily Double kept his lead intact.

Mikey and Elizabeth showed improvement but couldn’t match Mehal’s consistency.

End of the Double Jeopardy! Round Stats:

Mehal: 22 correct, 4 incorrect ($12,800)

Mikey: 10 correct, 2 incorrect ($7,600)

Elizabeth: 11 correct, 2 incorrect ($3,800)

Notable Observations:

Mehal’s conservative strategy and ability to recover from incorrect answers gave him a solid edge heading into the final round.

The season total for unplayed clues increased to 12, with two left unplayed in this episode.

Final Jeopardy

Category: Figures of Myth

Clue:

"Ovid says he ‘toppled, beating wild with naked arms the unsustaining air…shrieking for succour from his sire."

Correct Response: "Who is Icarus?"

Contestants’ Answers and Wagers:

Mehal: "Who is Aeneas?" (-$3,001; $9,799 total)

Mikey: "Who is Prometheus?" (-$5,000; $2,600 total)

Elizabeth: "Who is Polyphemus?" (-$0; $3,800 total)

Result:

None of the contestants provided the correct response.

Mehal’s large lead and strategic betting secured his victory, making him the new champion with a 1-day total of $9,799.

Final scores

Mehal Shah: $9,799 (Winner, 1-day champion)

$9,799 (Winner, 1-day champion) Elizabeth Little: $3,800

$3,800 Mikey McCullough: $2,600

This episode was a testament to the importance of a strong early lead and strategic wagering in Jeopardy!

The episode’s insights

This episode showcased the strategic moves of Jeopardy! While Mehal’s conservative betting helped him win, the Final Jeopardy clue revealed how mythology continues to challenge contestants. Fans also noted Mikey’s enthusiasm and Elizabeth’s steady gameplay, making the episode engaging.

As Mehal prepares to defend his title, fans are eager to see if he can maintain his winning streak. Jeopardy! consistently delivers exciting matchups, making each episode a celebration of knowledge, wit, and strategy.

The November 20, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! was a thrilling competition where Mehal Shah claimed victory with a solid strategy and strong gameplay. His win highlights the balance of knowledge and tactics essential to succeeding in this legendary quiz show.

As contestants prepare for new challenges, Jeopardy! turns out to be a medium of intellectual entertainment, keeping audiences fascinated with every episode.

