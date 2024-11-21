Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? November 21, 2024, Thursday

Tonight’s Jeopardy!, November 21, 2024, Thursday, showed a battle between Mehal Shah, Holly Luo, and Jack Altman. Mehal, the reigning champion, entered the game with a one-day total of $9,799. Holly, a product designer from San Diego, and Jack, a law student from New York, brought their expertise to the competition.

Despite their efforts, it was Mehal who emerged victorious, demonstrating strategic gameplay and a keen grasp of trivia.

The Final Jeopardy category, International Universities, stumped two contestants. The clue read, “Following student unrest in 1968, in 1970 the University of this city was divided into 13 smaller ones.” Jack provided the correct answer, "What is Paris?" securing an additional $2,401.

Meanwhile, Holly guessed "Prague" and Mehal opted for "Beijing," deducting points from their totals. Despite missing the final clue, Mehal’s earlier performance secured his second consecutive win.

A popular part of the quiz show Jeopardy! is the "reverse Q&A" format, in which contestants are given answers and must answer with questions. Fans of intellectual challenges have been enthralled by the show for over forty years, making champions out of trivia fans all over the world.

Jeopardy! episode recap: November 21, 2024

Jeopardy round

The first round featured categories like Leonardo Da Vinci, Nonfiction, and Economics. Mehal had an early stumble with a True Daily Double but recovered to finish in the lead with $4,000. Holly closely followed at $3,000, and Jack trailed with $2,200. Despite some missed responses, the round set the stage for intense gameplay.

Double Jeopardy round

This round showcased Mehal’s dominance. After a pivotal Daily Double, his score jumped from $5,600 to $26,400 within 10 clues, making it a runaway game. Holly and Jack tried to catch up but couldn’t match his momentum. The round ended with Mehal at $37,600, Holly at $9,800, and Jack at $7,400.

Final Jeopardy insights

The Final Jeopardy clue tested knowledge of France’s 1968 protests, leading to the reorganization of the University of Paris. While Jack answered correctly, Mehal’s earlier lead ensured his victory despite his incorrect response. Holly also faltered with her guess, which cost her significant points.

Meet the contestants

Mehal Shah: A strategic champion

Mehal Shah, a software engineer from Seattle, displayed tactical brilliance throughout the episode. His risk-taking with Daily Doubles paid off handsomely, contributing to his impressive two-day total of $46,062.

Holly Luo: A Contender

Holly brought energy and knowledge to the competition. With her knack for diverse categories, she was a formidable opponent but couldn’t overcome Mehal’s strategic gameplay.

Jack Altman: The Final Jeopardy winner

Jack, despite trailing for most of the game, ended on a high note by answering Final Jeopardy correctly. His response showcased his deep understanding of history and geography.

Unique features of Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! stands apart with its distinctive format, blending quick wit and deep knowledge. Its reverse-answer format challenges contestants to think differently, creating a dynamic viewing experience. The show’s categories, ranging from pop culture to academia, ensure each episode offers fresh intrigue.

Game statistics: November 21, 2024

Jeopardy! round

Categories:

Leonardo Da Vinci

Nonfiction

Other Names For The City

Classic TV Theme Songs

Economics

Cohab Vocab

Highlights:

Mehal attempted a True Daily Double early but missed, dropping his score to $0.

By the first break, Holly led with $3,600, followed by Mehal with $2,200, and Jack with $1,600.

Statistics at the First Break (15 clues):

Holly: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Mehal: 6 correct, 1 incorrect

Jack: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy! round:

Mehal: $4,000

Holly: $3,000

Jack: $2,200

Double Jeopardy! round

Categories:

Norse Myth

21st Century Cinema

Silent P

A Little Math, A Little Science

Have Fun

Storming The Castle

Highlights:

Holly started strong by answering the first four clues correctly.

Mehal gained control after clue 7 and secured a massive lead by leveraging two True Daily Doubles.

Mehal’s score skyrocketed from $5,600 to $26,400 within the first 10 clues of the round.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Mehal: 27 correct, 2 incorrect

Holly: 13 correct, 3 incorrect

Jack: 12 correct, 1 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Mehal: $37,600

Holly: $9,800

Jack: $7,400

Final Jeopardy! round

Category: International Universities

Clue:

Following student unrest in 1968, in 1970 the University of this city was divided into 13 smaller ones.

Correct Response: What is Paris?

Results:

Jack answered correctly and added $2,401 to his total, finishing with $9,801.

Holly guessed "Prague," losing $5,001 and ending with $4,799.

Mehal guessed "Beijing," losing $1,337 but maintaining a runaway victory with $36,263.

Tonight’s final scores:

Mehal: $36,263 (2-day total: $46,062)

Holly: $4,799

Jack: $9,801

Game highlights:

Mehal achieved dominance with strategic Daily Doubles, creating an insurmountable lead.

Jack was the only contestant to answer Final Jeopardy correctly.

All 30 clues were played during each round, maintaining the season's high engagement.

Mehal Shah’s strong gameplay made this an unforgettable episode, solidifying his position as a rising champion.

Jeopardy! thrives on unpredictability, with rounds that can completely shift the game. The blend of strategy, knowledge, and risk-taking ensures that no two games are alike.

As Mehal gears up for his third game, viewers eagerly await whether he will maintain his winning streak. With his sharp gameplay, he has become a contestant to watch.

Jeopardy! November 21, 2024’s episode was a testament to strategy and knowledge. Mehal Shah claimed his second consecutive win with skillful play, while Jack Altman impressed with his Final Jeopardy accuracy.

The show’s enduring charm lies in its ability to challenge both contestants and audiences, ensuring its legacy as a beloved quiz show. With Mehal continuing his journey, the excitement for the next episode remains high.

