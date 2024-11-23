Zac Burgess is an Australian actor from Bellingen. Zac has quickly made a name for himself in the industry. He has taken on key roles, including Eli Bell in Boy Swallows Universe (2024) and Lucien Belmont in the upcoming Cruel Intentions series by Sony Pictures Television on Amazon Prime Video.

The Cruel Intentions series is a modern sequel to the 1999 film. Set in Manchester College, the story follows scheming step-siblings Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont as they navigate a ruthless social hierarchy.

After a hazing scandal jeopardizes Greek life, they manipulate and seduce their way to retain power targeting the daughter of the U.S. Vice President. The series features Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, and Savannah Lee Smith, among others. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, it blends drama and suspense across eight episodes.

About Zac Burgess's character Lucien Belmont in cruel intentions

Zac Burgess plays Lucien Belmont in Cruel Intentions and is a central and complex character whose actions significantly shape the series' narrative. As one half of the manipulative sibling duo alongside Caroline Merteuil, Lucien is deeply involved in schemes to maintain their dominance at Manchester College. His charm and intelligence make him alluring and dangerous, helping him manipulate others to serve his and Caroline’s agenda.

Lucien’s relationships with other characters are a driving force of the series. His dynamic with Caroline highlights their shared ambition but also hints at underlying tensions. With Annie Grover, the daughter of the U.S. Vice President, Lucien uses seduction as a calculated tool, causing emotional turmoil and complicating her position in the college's social and political landscape.

Lucien represents the aspects of ambition and manipulation, in the series. Plays a pivotal role in driving much of the drama forward. His character adds layers to the themes of power dynamics and moral quandaries for building tension and delving into relationships and ethical challenges, within the narrative.

About Zac Burgess

Zac Burgess, known for his captivating performance as Lucien Belmont in Cruel Intentions, is an emerging Australian actor. he hails from Bellingen, a small town in Australia. In 2021, he moved to Perth to study acting at the prestigious Western Australia Academy of Performing Arts, setting the stage for his career in film and television

Zac has quickly built an impressive resume. In addition to his role in Cruel Intentions, he gained recognition for playing Eli Bell in the TV adaptation of Boy Swallows Universe. His other credits include Jason in One Night and Teen John in Totally Completely Fine. Each role showcases his versatility and depth as an actor, marking him as a talent to watch.

Acting runs in Zac’s family. His late father, Scott Burgess, was also a well-known figure in Australian television, appearing in shows like Water Rats, The Great Bookie Robbery, and 1915. Scott was also featured in the 1986 film Just Us. Zac’s journey in the entertainment industry continues his family legacy, and his growing list of credits proves his dedication and talent in bringing complex characters to life.

The series Cruel Intentions is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

