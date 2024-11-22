How was Prime Video's Cruel Intentions (2024) different from the original film? Key series vs film differences explored

Prime Video's 2024 series Cruel Intentions reinvents the 1999 film of the same name but with a fresh twist that breathes new life into an age-old thriller about manipulation and deception. The original movie, released in 1999, was based on the 18th-century novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.

It starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Reese Witherspoon. The film revolved around the lives of these rich, manipulative stepsiblings at an elite high school. The 2024 series, released on November 21, takes the story into the real-world institutions of today. It introduces a new cast of characters and plotlines that reflect the needs and pressures of contemporary university life.

The 2024 series differs from its original in terms of character development, visuals, plot, and overall theme, among other characteristics.

Cruel Intentions: Setting, plot, aesthetics, and other differences between the 1999 movie and the 2024 series

Setting and characters

In the 1999 film, the story is set against the backdrop of Manchester Prep, a very expensive private high school in New York City. The main characters, Kathryn Merteuil and Sebastian Valmont, are wealthy step-siblings who manipulate and deceive their peers for sport.

The Cruel Intentions 2024 series is set in Manchester College, a public university, so the environment is broader and more all-inclusive. Even though the main characters, Caroline and Lucien, are also step-siblings, this change of setting gives a modern spin to the story. It widely expands the venues for plot development and character interaction.

Plot and subplots

A major subplot in the Cruel Intentions movie is that of Kathryn manipulating Cecile Caldwell (Selma Blair) to seduce Ronald Clifford (Sean Patrick Thomas) to sabotage his relationship with Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon).

The 2024 series explores the relationship between Blaise and Scott, two characters barely scratched in the film. This sub-plot increases the story's complexity, exploring loyalty and betrayal in a college relationship.

Another major difference is the omission of Sebastian's death, a pivotal plot twist in the original film. Instead, the series explores different character arcs and conflicts, providing a fresh take on the classic story.

Character development

In the 1999 movie, secondary characters like Cecile and Ronald are not so prominent. They do not have any significant background information or character development.

The 2024 series gives more screentime and backstory to characters like CeCe Carroway, played by Sara Silva, Caroline's right-hand woman in the sorority. Her subplot with Professor Chadwick adds depth to her character and highlights the series' focus on character development.

Theme and Motivation

In the 1999 film, Kathryn's primary objective is to win at all costs and to maintain her power and control, fueled by a need to dominate and manipulate.

In the 2024 series, Caroline's main motivation is keeping her sorority, Delta Phi Pi, at the top of the social ladder. This shifts the motivation to better-suited contemporary themes of status and pressures of life during college years.

Tone and Delivery

Cruel Intentions movie is known for its bleakness and cruelty, which reflects severe psychological manipulation. Kathryn and Sebastian's plans are rather brutal, with often terrible consequences.

On the other hand, the series is a bit lighter while focusing more on the development of characters and interactions. Still, many of the same players and objectives of the same main characters have been used; the difference lies in less intense execution through more relatability to the eye of today's audience.

Visual and aesthetic differences

The Cruel Intentions film has a distinct late-90s vibe with its fashion, music, and overall presentation. The characters' wardrobes and the soundtrack reflect the era's trends.

Conversely, the series incorporates current fashion trends, music, and social media elements, making it more relevant to today's viewers. The visual style is updated to reflect modern sensibilities, appealing to a younger audience.

Prime Video's Cruel Intentions (2024) reimagines the original 1999 film by moving the story to a public university, further developing secondary characters, and introducing new plotlines.

The altered setting and developments within these characters and motivations offered a different and more contemporary spin on manipulation and deception. The updated tone and execution of this series make it even more palatable and acceptable to contemporary audiences, making the old tales timeless.

