Why Conor could have been a great replacement for Celina in The Rookie season 7

When Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) formally graduated as a rookie during The Rookie season 7, it signified the close of a dynamic and untraditional partnership between her and John Nolan (Nathan Fillion). Her fast wit, spiritual bent, and untraditional detective instincts made her a standout—and made Nolan's assignment as her training officer an equally engaging experience for viewers.

Her promotion creates a void not only in the team but in the show's dynamic, one that requires a character arc. Enter Connor Craig, played by Eric Winter. Connor, who made his debut in The Rookie season 7, Episode 12 (April Fools), came on with a whimper rather than a bang. Initially, he looked like a dud — clumsy, underqualified, and grossly unprepared.

He couldn't drive, didn't know how to write a simple ticket, and had zero field experience despite being several months into his first year. Nolan was perplexed (and frustrated), as were the viewers. But all of a sudden, something changed. In the course of an hour-long episode, Connor started to change. And by the end of it, he wasn't merely bearable — he was promising.

Even though he had a rocky start, Connor's experience in that one episode convinced us that he was capable enough to be as good as his predecessor, Celina. His sudden departure and being re-assigned to a quieter branch by Lieut. Grey was almost like a failure on the show's part.

The Rookie season 7: a rookie unlike any other

What made Connor such a thrilling prospect wasn't that he was a born cop like Celina— it was that he wasn't. His fault was loud, his instincts zero, and his presence unbearably awkward. But that was what made him stand out. Unlike the other rookies before him, Connor wasn't simply green — he was poorly trained.

He had spent the bulk of his first year under a soon-to-retire officer who, in his own words, did not wish to spend his last few months on someone with "no instincts." That provided an interesting premise: a rookie who wasn't terrible at being a cop, but instead was failed by the system.

This is crucial. Connor was not hopeless; he was merely rough around the edges and uncared for. Nolan is the best mentor for him, a training officer himself who arrived on the force late in life and had to battle self-doubt from all around him.

The Rookie: a chance for Nolan to rekindle his passion

Nolan's experience as a TO has been one of development, mentorship, and second chances — not only for his rookies but for himself. Celina's path was filled with her psychic observations and spiritual eccentricities, which pushed Nolan's logic and made their team-up interestingly entertaining. With Connor, the challenge would have been another: remolding someone who'd been written off.

That's a heavy-hearted story — and just the kind of redemption arc The Rookie feeds on. Seeing Nolan change from grudging mentor to interested coach as Connor transitioned from worst-case rookie to solid officer would've been a satisfying storyline. It would have also preserved the show's rookie-training angle, particularly since Nolan was among the last remaining TOs.

The Rookie: a missed opportunity

Connor's quick exit was frustrating since the episode went out of its way to give him a backstory and character. He wasn't a throwaway cameo character — he was a possible regular. By the conclusion of April Fools, he demonstrated he could meet the pressure, even solving a murder amidst the citywide purge.

That's no small accomplishment. But rather than making that moment the beginning of a redemption story, the show abandoned him with a line and a reassignment. Grey's reassignment was less of a plot twist and more of a production choice — one that cut off a storyline prematurely.

Will Nolan get another rookie?

As of now, it's not clear if Connor was just a blip or a breadcrumb for something greater. With six episodes remaining in the season, The Rookie has time to bring back Connor or introduce another new officer. Nolan is also juggling his personal life, adopting a child with Bailey.

But fans who wish to see Nolan remain as a TO would undoubtedly appreciate the return of Connor, particularly now that the audience knows that he's not a comic relief. Connor Craig may not have begun with the best of fortunes, but that's what would have made his story so intriguing.

In so many ways, he was like Nolan's own story — undervalued, doubted, and yet brimming with promise. It's a shame that The Rookie allowed him to slip through their fingers when things were finally getting good.

Catch the latest episode of The Rookie streaming on ABC.

