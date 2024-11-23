Why fans shouldn't raise hope for Arcane season 2 act 4? Explained

Will there be Arcane season 2 act 4, remains the question of the hour, after Arcane season 2 act 3 was released on Netflix on November 23, 2024, with three new episodes. While some fans seem impressed by the final act of the animated series, many are busy interpreting the speculative cliffhangers and fan theories.

However, the bad news for fans is that Arcane season 2 act 4 will not be coming to Netflix in the future. With the conclusion of Jinx and Vi's plot in season 2, the program has officially concluded and will not have a third season or a following act. According to claims from Tech Radar, the makers of the show have already alluded to this.

Arcane Season 2 Act 4 or Season 3 is not happening

Arcane Season 2 Act 4 is not incoming (Image by Netflix)

In June 2024, Riot and Netflix had already confirmed that season 2 of Arcane would be the final season. The show's makers stated that it would conclude after two seasons, despite initial rumors that it would run for five.

With regards to the confusion about 5 seasons, Christian Linke revealed to Techradar in a November 8 interview:

"When we started building out the story after the pilot [that we showed internally at Riot], that's when we were like 'Okay, it's going to be two seasons. It was never the plan for it to last five seasons. But, what happened was – I think we had the pilot or a few episodes, but we still hadn't had the green light for a full season.

Linke also recalled a prank that former Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent pulled on him, which originated the 'five seasons' rumor. Before the series got greenlit for season one, Linke revealed that Laurent had pulled him into a room and informed him that he was not going to green-light the show for one season.

When he saw Linke looking upset, he humorously added that he was greenlighting the show for five seasons instead of one. Linke then added:

"Long story short five seasons was nothing but tomfoolery on our part."

How did Arcane season 2 end?

Arcane Season 2 Act 4 is not happening as the plot gets wrapped up in Season 2 Act 3 (Image by Netflix)

Jinx is shown killing herself and Warwick by pulling the pin of the Hextech gemstone bomb in the last act. Even though a lot of fans think Jinx is still alive and used a tunnel to escape the bomb, it's still a huge cliffhanger. Fans can still assume she's dead, as the possibility of Arcane season 2 act 4 is very slim.

Next up, coming to Caitlyn and Vi’s storyline, the couple got a happy ending by the end of season 2, as fans had expected, which brings their storyline to a closure. Jayce and Viktor also die at the end of season 2, to save Runeterra, Zuan, and Piltover. In season 2 episode 7, fans see the death of Heimerdinger. Loris gets killed in episode 9 and so does Gert.

Maddie also dies in season 2, after she is hit by the same bullet she fired on Caitlyn, which later bounced back on her. Other than the characters mentioned above, Ambessa also dies in season 2 in Mel’s arms.

Since the majority of the primary characters have died, the program has officially ended, and viewers will have to give up on the possibility of a new season or Arcane season 2 act 4.

Arcane is now playing on Netflix.

