Why should there be Geek Girl season 2? Explained

Geek Girl is a hit Netflix series based on a book of the same name by Holly Smale. The last inner monologue during the ending scene of Season 1 has left fans with the hope of Geek Girl Season 2. The series premiered on May 30, 2024, and since then it has managed to create a wide fanbase.

The show is about a socially awkward high school girl Harriet who gets hired by a modeling company, changing the lives of herself and the people around her. The character development throughout the show, the romance between the leads, and the growing fanbase have set the platform for a Geek Girl Season 2.

The 10-episode British-Canadian series is directed by Declan O'Dwyer and stars Emily Carey, Sarah Parish, Liam Woodrum, Emmanuel Imani, and Daisy Jelley in prominent roles.

Trending

Reasons for having Geek Girl Season 2

1) Potential Character Development

Emily Carey plays Harriet Manners (Image via Instagram/ theemilycarey)

Geek Girl Season 2 can pick up right after the events of Season 1, where Harriet, played by Emily Carey, learns to embrace every part of herself. In the first season, viewers witnessed her character navigate the unfamiliar world of modeling while grappling with her geeky identity.

Geek Girl Season 2 can be a perfect opportunity for a deeper exploration of her character growth, and show how she balances fame and fortune with her personal life. Other characters like Nick Park, played by Liam Woodrum, and Poppy, played by Daisy Jelley, can also be presented with detailed nuances.

2) Well Established Fanbase

Geek Girl Season 2 would enjoy the book's loyal fan following which has multiplied after the release of the show. The first season received a positive reception and high viewer engagement, which indicates that it has made a strong fanbase that would be more than ready to embrace the new season.

Harriet Manners represented a unique, yet relatable heroine, whose problems and aspirations resonated with young viewers who see themselves in her awkwardness, buried intelligence, and struggles with self-acceptance. Geek Girl Season 2 would continue to provide positive representation and a message of self-acceptance.

3) It's highly entertaining

Geek Girl carefully blends humor with heartfelt moments, giving viewers plenty to enjoy. It has the potential to be an enjoyable watch for a wide audience, transcending cultures and nationalities.

With Harriet's witty inner monologue, quirky personality, and the tricky situations she finds herself in, the show has great entertainment value.

What is Geek Girl all about?

Geek Girl is about Harriet Manners, an intelligent high school girl whose head is always occupied with information and her own inner monologues. It thus earns her the social tag of a geek, which basically means a socially awkward and unpopular individual.

However, all that changes when she gets spotted by modeling scouts and gets into the uncharted territory of modeling. Her life changes overnight, but always for good. She has to hide her new reality from her family and her modeling aspirant best friend, Nat. Things get even more complicated when she becomes the object of jealousy of a fellow model Poppy, over a handsome boy called Nick.

With a socially awkward and clumsy heroine, Geek Girl is an interesting watch that has every ingredient for another season.

Netflix has not made any official announcement regarding Geek Girl Season 2, but it is highly anticipated.

Geek Girl is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback