Why Hulu ads are getting ridiculous (& how to get rid of them)

Hulu ads are called to be as ridiculous and disgusting, as the ads on the app are getting out of control. It has been more than a year since users have been complaining over the high ads load while streaming on the platform.

Users have complained over the increased frequency of ads, which is interrupting their streaming experience and makes it annoying for them. To get rid of the ads, users will have to purchase the No Ads plan by the platform for an interruption free streaming.

A user called these adds ridiculous and added:

“I was watching a part of a show and then watched ads but rewinded before the ads to watch literally 10 seconds before and then more ads??? It’s 2023 Hulu. How does that make sense???”

However the quality of ads depend on the rating of the shows an individual watches.

The rating of ads is aligned to the rating of content the user is watching. For example, if a user is watching an R rated movie or a TV-MA show, the ads are geared towards a more mature audience.

How many ads on Hulu do you get per episode

In a 40-minute episode of a show, the platform exposes viewers to nearly seven and a half minutes of ads, which is a lot for an episode that's not even an hour long. Although the frequency of a single ad is better than any other streaming platform, the ads load is much higher on Hulu.

Another user, while sharing their experience about the ads on the platform, said:

“I just started an episode of a 20ish minute show. I was given a 30 second to minute ad before the show started. I got a 2 minute ad directly after the intro scene. Now at 5 minutes and 30 seconds I got ANOTHER 2 minute ad.”

The user added:

“I have gotten nearly 5 minutes of ads for 5 minutes and 30 seconds of content. This is disgusting. Hulu should be ashamed.”

How to get rid of ads on hulu quickly? (Get Hulu No Ads)

The platform offers two different pricing tiers to the users, a standard subscription plan which costs $7.99/ month and a premium plan for $14.99/ month.

Students can also buy their subscription for much cheaper at just $1.99/month by using a .edu email, but the students' subscription is not ads free.

The easiest way to remove ads for an interruption free streaming is to upgrade to the premium plan also called No Ads Plan. The subscription charges for the premium is double the price of standard, but it's a worthy purchase for people who binge-watch.

Step-by-step subscription guide

To upgrade to the platforms' No Ads Plan, users can simply log in to their accounts and click “Manage your account.”

The page will lead users to the upgrade your subscription option where they can select any add-ons out of many options which include HBO, Cinemax and Showtime and lastly purchase the plan.

However, if a user is streaming any premium cable channel on this platform it will still be interruption free, no matter what plan the user has subscribed to.

If the users wish to give suggestions on personalization of ads, they can visit help.hulu.com to do the same.