Why did Lina Esco leave SWAT? Reason behind the actress' exit

SWAT premiered on November 2, 2017, and stars Shemar Moore as Sergeant Daniel Hondo Harrelson. The series follows the high-intensity lives of the Los Angeles SWAT team as they combat crime and uphold justice. Lina Esco portrayed Officer Christina Chris Alonso, the first female officer on the team, and was a key member of the cast.

Her departure in Season 5 left many fans heartbroken and raised questions about her exit. Chris' storyline included intense action sequences, a slow-burning romance with Jim Street, and a strong personal mission to help vulnerable immigrant girls.

In season 5 episode 22, which aired on May 22, 2022, she emotionally decided to leave the LAPD to help house illegal immigrant girls looking for asylum. The actress cited her desire to explore new creative endeavors as the reason for departing from the show.

The reason behind Lina Esco's departure from SWAT

The main reason for Lina Esco’s departure from the show was her desire to explore new creative endeavors. In a statement following her exit on May 23, 2022, Esco confirmed that the decision to leave was hers.

"Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere. Five years later, I am leaving SWAT to pursue new creative endeavors. Chris never backs down from the unknown, and as an actor and director, I’m excited to step out of my comfort zone and embark on a new chapter, too," she said.

Her statement highlighted her passion for storytelling beyond acting, as she had also directed an episode in the fifth season. While fans were saddened by her departure, many supported her decision to seek new opportunities in filmmaking and other projects.

Impact of Lina Esco’s departure from the show

Esco’s exit significantly impacted the show, particularly regarding her character’s relationship with Jim Street. The showrunners chose not to abruptly end their slow-burning romance but instead kept it alive off-screen, with Street occasionally providing updates about Chris. This decision allowed SWAT to maintain continuity without forcing an unrealistic breakup.

The show's producers, including Shawn Ryan and Andy Dettmann, expressed their admiration for Esco’s contributions. In a joint statement on May 23, 2022, they said:

"For five seasons and 106 episodes, we’ve had the pleasure to watch Lina Esco bring Chris Alonso to life on SWAT. When Lina came to us a year ago to express her desire to eventually pursue other endeavors, we all worked hard to give Chris a proper, season-long sendoff, knowing what an important, iconic character she’s been to our audience."

What’s next for Lina Esco?

Since leaving SWAT, Lina Esco has been selective about her projects. She was recently cast in The Summer Machine, a short film rumored to be part of an anthology series produced by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin. While she has yet to make a major return to television or film, fans remain hopeful that her next project will showcase her talent both in front of and behind the camera.

While her presence on SWAT is missed, her legacy as Chris Alonso remains, and audiences eagerly await her next move in the entertainment industry.

