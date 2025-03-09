Why did Maria Bello leave NCIS? Details explored

NCIS fans have learned to accept cast textures over the years, but some do leave a mark. The series has witnessed numerous emotional departures from Agent Caitlin Todd's sudden passing to Agent Ziva David's apparent death and Tony DiNozzo's tender exit to be with his daughter. One departure that hit an intense note, however, was that of Maria Bello's Agent Jacqueline Jack Sloane.

Jack Sloane was brought into Season 15 as a full member of the NCIS team and a strong presence in Agent Gibbs' life. Her departure in Season 18 was an emotional moment that left fans and her colleagues alike with a gap.

But why did Maria Bello leave the popular CBS procedural after more than three seasons? Maria left because of contract expiration. As reported by Cinemablend, Bello had originally signed a three-year deal from season 15 to season 17. Here's a glimpse into why Jack's exit was so significant and the actual reasons why Bello left.

Why did Maria Bello leave NCIS?

But because of COVID-19 interruptions that resulted in an abrupt shutdown of season 17 filming, she agreed to stay on to allow Jack a proper farewell in season 18. Bello left voluntarily, wanting to pursue other opportunities. Since leaving NCIS, she has been actively involved in film. The Woman King, an epic historical film with Viola Davis, as a writer and producer for her first time. She is also part of Netflix's dramedy Beef, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

About Jack Sloane on NCIS?

Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane was introduced in season 15 when Director Vance sent her from the Southwest Field Office in San Diego. She wasn't merely a field agent—Jack was also an operational psychologist and a retired Army lieutenant. Her profiling skills and knowledge of human behavior were assets to Gibbs' team, especially after Dr. Mallard stepped back from active participation.

Jack's function went beyond case-solving. She was a friend and support system to her teammates, always ready to listen to their problems. One of the consistent aspects of her personality was her lollipop jar—each team member's preferred color of candy would subtly play a part in her psychological profiling.

Moreover, fans often speculated about her connection with Gibbs. Although nothing was ever officially revealed, their strong bond and chemistry indicated an emotional relationship that was more than that of friends.

Her last episode, season 18, episode 8: True Believer, was an emotional goodbye. When a group of children was kidnapped by the Taliban in Afghanistan, Sloane's past caught up with her and forced her to act.

Gibbs went on the mission with her, and after a successful rescue of the children, Jack made a decision that changed his life forever—to remain in Afghanistan and commit herself to making a difference. Before Gibbs' return home alone, the two had a poignant goodbye, which they sealed with an emotional kiss.

What does Jack Sloane's exit mean for NCIS?

Jack Sloane's loss was felt by the team, particularly in emotional support and psychological understanding. Dr. Jimmy Palmer has risen to be one of the team's trusted confidants since her departure, but Sloane's understanding and relationship with Gibbs are missed.

Though it is unclear if Jack Sloane will ever be back on the series, the fans still keep hope alive for a character update, particularly if Gibbs ever returns. For now, Maria Bello's stint is a fond memory in the show's extensive history, leaving the fans with warm moments and a bittersweet farewell scene.

Catch the latest episodes of the series streaming on Paramount+.

