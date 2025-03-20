Why was Robert De Niro censored on The View? Explained

Robert De Niro appeared on The View to promote his new crime drama The Alto Knights. During his appearance, he spoke about how his dogs Lily and Antsy were cast in the film at the advice of his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

Barry Levinson, director of The Alto Knights, needed dogs for a scene where De Niro's character (Vito Genovese) is walking with pups in Central Park. Tiffany then showed the pictures of their pups to Levinson, which he liked.

According to De Niro, when the team was discussing casting the dogs, he and Tiffany had discussed the idea of involving their dogs in the scene.

The View's episode featuring Robert De Niro was broadcast on ABC. However, when De Niro used inappropriate language during the show, the makers promptly censored his voice.

On March 19, 2025, Robert De Niro came on The View for the promotion of The Alto Knights. During the show, his remarks included inappropriate words, which were censored by the show's producers.

In The View, Robert was discussing the casting of his dogs in The Alto Knights and was saying that The Alto Knights' director, Barry Levinson, needed two dogs for a scene where De Niro's character is walking with dogs in Central Park.

According to De Niro, when the team was discussing the casting of the dogs, his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, and he came up with the idea of including their pups, Lily and Antsy, in the film.

During this discussion, Robert De Niro made a remark that stirred some attention. According to Decider, he joked,

“I said one thing [to the dogs], ‘If you do this, you better not fu*k it up. Only speak when you’re spoken to.'”

After this statement, the producers of the show had to immediately censor Robert's voice.

Robert De Niro's filmography explored

Robert De Niro is an American actor and producer known for his significant impact on the film industry. He studied acting at HB Studio, Stella Adler Conservatory, and Lee Strasberg's Actors Studio.

De Niro has won numerous awards, including two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe Award, and has been nominated for eight BAFTA Awards and four Emmy Awards.

As per IMDB, Robert's other awards include:

AFI Life Achievement Award in 2003

Kennedy Center Honors in 2009

Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2011

Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2019.

Robert De Niro's previous work in television and films include Zero Day, Nada, Standing Up, About My Father, Killers of the Flower Moon, Savage Salvation, and Amsterdam.

He has served as an executive producer on The Irishman, When They See Us, The Wizard of Lies, For Justice, About a Boy, NYC 22, Little Fockers, Public Enemies, What Just Happened, The Good Shepheard, Rent, and Meet the Fockers.

Robert De Niro plays the leading roles of Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in The Alto Knights, based on the story of two mob bosses of the 1950s. The film is set to be released in theaters on March 21, 2025, by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The View is available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

