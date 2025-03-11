Why did Vanessa Rojas leave Chicago P.D.? Details explored

Chicago P.D. season 12 premiered on NBC on September 25, 2024. The latest season of the police procedural drama continues to follow the personal and professional lives of Chicago's Intelligence Unit officers. The series returned to the channel in January after fall break and is on a temporary hiatus till March 26, 2025.

Chicago P.D. has had an ensemble cast over the years. The current cast includes Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Toya Turner. Many actors have been a part of the long-running series, and one such addition is Lisseth Chavez.

Lisseth Chavez played Officer Vanessa Rojas in Chicago P.D. season 7. She left the show before season 8, as her contract was not renewed, and showrunners chose to write out the character. Since leaving Chicago P.D., Chavez has been a part of shows like Legends of Tomorrow and The Rookie.

Vanessa Rojas left Chicago P.D. in season 7

Lisseth Chavez's character, Vanessa Rojas, was introduced in Chicago P.D. season 7. Her first appearance was as an undercover officer in episode 2, and she became a member of the Intelligence Unit in episode 3.

Rojas was brought to the show as Antonio Dawson's replacement and was supposed to be a permanent member. However, her role was unexpectedly terminated before the season 8 premiere. Fans were confused by this change, given the fact that many season 7 cases were building up her character.

Rojas's departure was never addressed in the show. The showrunners didn't offer any official explanation either, but the exit was attributed to creative decisions. Another contributing factor to the abrupt storyline could be the COVID-19 pandemic, because of which season 7 was significantly cut short.

In an interview with TV Insider dated November 10, 2020, Rick Eid talked about Rojas's exit. He said:

"It’s always hard to say goodbye to a character. We tried to address it in the premiere, but it felt forced. In other words, we’re still working on it."

After her departure from the show, Chavez continued her acting journey playing Esperanza 'Spooner' Cruz in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. She also appeared in shows like The Fosters, The Rookie, and Station 19.

Vanessa Rojas's journey on Chicago P.D.

Vanessa Rojas made her debut in Chicago P.D. season 7, episode 2, titled Assets. She was working undercover as a bartender when her confrontation with a suspect caught Voight's eye. Voight offered her a trial position in the Intelligence Unit in episode 3. Rojas was partnered with Upton, and over time, she became a part of the team.

Upton and Rojas also developed a close friendship and became roommates. Many cases in season 7 revolved around Rojas, building the character's background. She was a part of the One Chicago crossover episode Infection Part 3, where she worked with the team to uncover a deadly virus outbreak.

Rojas also had romantic tension with Atwater and had the potential of becoming his love interest if she continued on the show. Since her exit was not explained, she can still return as a guest star. Showrunner Gwen Sigan talked to Cinemablend on October 30, 2022, about this possibility, saying,

"I would say the door's always open. I loved her. Lisseth was great. I think that I'll never say no to anything. Who knows?"

