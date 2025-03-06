Why you should watch the Severance show?

One of the shows generating significant buzz these days is Apple TV+'s dystopian series Severance, and for good reason. The series explores several pressing societal issues while amplifying its intensity. It does this to depict a potential future where individuals, especially those working in corporate industries, lack control over their lives.

The show features the ominous Lumon Industries, which subjects its employees to an invasive "severance" procedure intended to create a work-life balance. However, it soon becomes quite evident that this organization has other, more sinister motives. This is something that the characters very slowly begin to unravel throughout the show.

The show depicts the long-term effects of contemporary work patterns on people. It also brings forth issues of great relevance concerning those within corporate institutions, such as the right to choose and the corporations' control over their workers.

Severance highlights what corporate work could look like in the dystopian future if prevalent practices still exist

Apple TV+'s Severance presents a dystopian view of the role of workers in a capitalistic system. Although, upon close examination, this viewpoint does not seem so far-fetched.

In the show, the employees at Lumon Industries have to undergo a procedure where their consciousness gets split into two parts: a work-oriented one, the innie, and a personal life-oriented one, the outie.

The key point is that the innies and outies remain entirely oblivious to each other's existence. As a result, an outie navigating the world has no insight into their experiences as an innie, and conversely, an innie lacks awareness of their life as an outie.

In principle, such a separation should create the conditions for a proper work-life balance and better focus in one's role. In practice, however, it has other effects.

An innie cannot remember what it is like to be an outie and, therefore, finds it hard to comprehend any ill-treatment or bad behavior they might have encountered at work. On the other hand, an outie may feel a complete lack of purpose while engaging in daily activities because they do not remember their time as an innie.

The whole experience would, in turn, create disassociation for the person, leading to complete alienation from his work and personal life.

Is Severance worth your time, or should you skip it?

Apple TV's Severance is worth a watch. With its compelling story and realistic storylines, the show brings attention to things in society that individuals ignore in their own lives. The show acts as a call to action concerning people and structures, especially capitalism.

The show also features some excellent performances, especially from its lead protagonists. Adam Scott plays Mark Scout, an employee in the Macrodata Refinement department at Lumon Industries.

As an innie, Scott captures the difficulties of being disconnected from one's emotions. Whereas, as an outie, he captures the difficulties of not having a sense of direction while dealing with the death of his wife.

5 shows to watch if you're interested in Severance

Black Mirror and Mr. Robot are some of the shows that explore dystopian themes (Images via Amazon Prime Video)

Several shows, like Severance, explore psychological and dystopian narratives. Therefore, those who liked it should definitely watch the following series:

Mr. Robot: The themes explored in Mr. Robot and the show in question are extremely similar. They are both set in a dystopian future where individual rights are curbed and corporate control is at its maximum.

Black Mirror: It is another show that comes close to the show, with its themes centering on the advancement of technology and the effects of the same on individuals and groups.

Corporate: As the show's title suggests, Corporate highlights the corporate experience in a toxic work environment.

Silo: Silo is based on the dystopian future, much like Severance, and highlights the individual experiences of the people who are being misled by those in power.

Sunny: The show blends two important themes in Severance: the implications of modern technology on individual lives and mental health.

