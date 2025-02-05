Wild Cards season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wild Cards is a hit police procedural co-produced by CBC and The CW is back with Wild Cards season 2. The series debuted in Canada on January 10, 2024, and premiered in the U.S. on January 17, 2024. Created by Michael Konyves and directed by industry veterans like James Genn and Shawn Piller, it masterfully blends high-stakes crime-solving with deeply personal character arcs.

Starring Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti as detectives Max Mitchell and Cole Ellis, the series follows their journey as they crack complex cases while navigating their struggles. After being renewed on May 23, 2024, Wild Cards season 2 premiered on January 8, 2025, in Canada, followed by its U.S. debut on February 5, 2025.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting Wild Cards season 2 episode 2, titled “Once a Con a Time in the West.” Let’s dive into what’s in store.

Wild Cards season 2 episode 2: Release schedule

Wild Cards season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET on The CW. For those who prefer streaming, the episode will be available the next day on The CW’s official website. Mark your calendars so you don’t miss this exciting episode.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, February 12, 2025 8:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Wednesday, February 12, 2025 5:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, February 12, 2025 7:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Wednesday, February 12, 2025 6:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Thursday, February 13, 2025 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, February 13, 2025 6:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, February 13, 2025 1:00 AM

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Wild Cards Season 2, Episode 2 live on The CW in the U.S. at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, with next-day streaming available on The CW’s official website and The CW app (free with ads). Depending on your location, the series may also be accessible through platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Amazon Prime Video if The CW includes it in its offerings.

What’s Happening in episode 2?

In this episode, Max and Ellis are called in to investigate an unusual case—a prized stud horse belonging to a powerful ranch family is the victim of an attempted murder. As they dig deeper, long-hidden family secrets begin to unravel, exposing betrayal, deception, and hidden motives. The stakes are high, and the investigation will test their partnership like never before.

With plenty of suspense, unexpected twists, and emotional depth, this episode promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Main Cast

Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell – A sharp-witted con artist turned detective, always one step ahead.

A sharp-witted con artist turned detective, always one step ahead. Giacomo Gianniotti as Cole Ellis – A dedicated investigator haunted by his past.

A dedicated investigator haunted by his past. Jason Priestley as George Graham – A mysterious figure whose past continues to impact Max’s life.

A mysterious figure whose past continues to impact Max’s life. Terry Chen as Chief Li – , Chen plays the no-nonsense police chief overseeing Ellis’s investigations. He grapples with managing his team while maintaining authority.

Wild Cards has captivated audiences with its mix of thrilling investigations, complex characters, and unexpected twists. Season 2 raises the stakes, and Episode 2, Once a Con a Time in the West, promises an unforgettable ride.

Whether you're a longtime fan or just tuning in, this episode is packed with drama, suspense, and compelling storytelling. Don’t miss out—Max and Ellis are about to take on one of their toughest cases yet!

Catch the latest episodes of Wild Cards season 2 on The CW.

