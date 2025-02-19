Wild Cards season 2 episode 4: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

The police procedural drama Wild Cards season 2 has been drawing attention with its mix of crime-solving, character interactions, and evolving storylines. As the plot progresses, audiences are looking forward to episode 4, which is expected to introduce another engaging mystery. Balancing elements of crime, humor, and drama, Wild Cards has established itself as a notable entry in the genre, offering an engaging watch for those interested in investigative storytelling.

As viewers follow the partnership between Detective Cole Ellis and con artist Max Mitchell, each episode brings new developments that test their dynamic. With deeper character exploration and unfolding narratives, episode 4 appears set to add another layer of intrigue. Here’s a look at what to expect, including its release date, streaming options, and storyline details.

Wild Cards season 2 episode 4: Release date and time

Wild Cards season 2 episode 4 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, on The CW in the United States. The show follows a weekly release schedule, providing new episodes every Wednesday. For those unable to watch live, the episode will be available for streaming on Thursday, February 27, 2025, via The CW’s official website and app.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, February 26, 2025 8:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Wednesday, February 26, 2025 5:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, February 26, 2025 7:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Wednesday, February 26, 2025 6:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Thursday, February 27, 2025 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, February 27, 2025 6:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, February 27, 2025 1:00 AM

Where to watch Wild Cards season 2 episode 4

In the United States, the episode will air on The CW, with streaming available the following day on The CW’s website and app. In Canada, the series airs on CBC and can be streamed on CBC Gem. For international audiences, availability may differ, and updates regarding streaming platforms are expected as the season progresses.

Wild Cards season 1 recap

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

Season 1 introduced viewers to Detective Cole Ellis and Max Mitchell, an unlikely duo brought together to solve crimes. Their contrasting methods — Cole’s structured approach versus Max’s resourceful and unconventional tactics — formed the foundation of the series.

Throughout the season, the duo navigated various investigations while building trust, though unresolved issues hinted at challenges ahead. The season concluded with developments that set the stage for further exploration in Season 2.

Key Cast

Giacomo Gianniotti as Detective Cole Ellis – A structured and methodical investigator.

as – A structured and methodical investigator. Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell – A skilled con artist using her expertise in deception to assist in investigations.

as – A skilled con artist using her expertise in deception to assist in investigations. Michael Xavier as Detective Simmons – A fellow detective who works alongside Cole and Max.

as – A fellow detective who works alongside Cole and Max. Amy Goodmurphy as Detective Yates – Another key member of the investigative team.

as – Another key member of the investigative team. Terry Chen as Chief Li – The leader overseeing the detective unit.

as – The leader overseeing the detective unit. Jason Priestley as George Graham – Max’s father, whose history plays a role in her present circumstances.

What to Expect in Wild Cards season 2 episode 4

Episode 4, titled Dial 'A' for Alibi, takes inspiration from classic suspense narratives, particularly those with voyeuristic and investigative themes. The episode follows Max, who, while recovering from an injury, becomes convinced she has witnessed something suspicious in the condo across the street.

Initially doubtful, Cole decides to look into the matter, leading to a case involving deception and conflicting accounts. As the investigation progresses, Max and Cole navigate unexpected developments that challenge their problem-solving skills.

The episode is expected to highlight the evolving nature of their partnership while delivering a thrilling narrative.

Wild Cards season 2 overview

Wild Cards season 2 consists of 13 episodes, expanding from the 10-episode first season. This season continues to build on character arcs and introduce new story elements. Guest stars like Martin Sheen and Ally Sheedy bring additional depth to the show’s evolving plotlines.

With new characters and ongoing developments, Season 2 maintains a mix of investigative drama and character-driven storytelling. As the season unfolds, audiences can anticipate continued developments in Max’s backstory and Cole’s professional challenges.

Catch the latest episode of Wild Cards streaming on CBC.

