Wild Cards season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

The action-packed crime drama Wild Cards season 2 keeps going strong in its suspenseful second season. Episode 8, Death by Design, premieres on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET, and will take them into the fashion world, where ambition and competition kill.

Fresh from the dramatic hostage situation in Wild Cards season 2 episode 7, when Chief Li was strapped to a bomb within the Metro Police Department, Ellis and Max narrowly escaped catastrophe. The stunning news that the brains behind the attack was Jin, an ex-Crimson Vipers gang member with connections to Li's past, left many questions hanging.

Episode 8 guarantees a complex mystery with lots of deception, surprising turns of events, and high-stakes sleuthing. Here's all you want to know about its release date, where and how to watch it, and what to look out for in the next episode.

Wild Cards season 2: Release date and time

Wild Cards season 2, Episode 8, Death by Design, will premiere on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Below is the release schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, March 26, 2025 8:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, March 26, 2025 7:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Wednesday, March 26, 2025 6:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Wednesday, March 26, 2025 5:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, March 27, 2025 12:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Thursday, March 27, 2025 1:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, March 27, 2025 5:30 AM

Wild Cards season 2: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via Youtube/CBC)

In the United States, Wild Cards season 2 episode 8 will air on The CW Network, and fans can watch it live. After the broadcast, the show will be available for streaming CBC. Viewers who want to watch previous shows can do so before watching the new one.

What to expect in Wild Cards season 2 episode 8

Emerging from a hair-raising hostage situation alive and discovering secret affiliations between Chief Li and the Crimson Vipers gang, Ellis and Max will now have to concentrate on an altogether different case—one that thrusts them far into the cutthroat world of high-end fashion and top brands.

The show revolves around the killing of the CEO of a famous streetwear fashion label, a crime that soon devolves into a complex web of power plays in the fashion industry. Max infiltrates the universe of supermodels, harried assistants, and high-stakes business negotiations. Meanwhile, Ellis will use his detective instincts and forensic expertise to find the truth.

Recap of Wild Cards season 2 episode 7

The last episode saw one of the most dramatic moments of the season, with the Metro Police Department in utter disarray after Chief Li stumbled upon a live bomb taped under his seat. Ellis began the day getting ready for his performance evaluation, but matters took a quick turn when a mysterious hacker shut down all communications and issued a $10 million ransom payment, warning to blow up the bomb if they did not comply.

Ellis, Detective Simmons, and Commander Sanders were in charge of the evacuation, but Max, not knowing about the crisis, was stuck inside with Li. With the countdown running out, the team learned that the suspect had disguised himself as a janitor to gain entry into the building, while Ellis attempted to negotiate with the bomber.

Max, inside, came face to face with Jin, who was a one-time Crimson Vipers gangster and an acquaintance of Li. The big twist was that Li was once connected with the gang and Jin wanted revenge for what Li claimed to be an accident. The showdown turned ugly when it was discovered that Jin's smartwatch was linked to the detonator of the bomb so that any fluctuation in his vitals would activate it.

With time running out, Ellis and the tactical team had to make a tough choice—whether to obey Jin's ultimatum or try a last-ditch rescue. The episode concluded with a high-intensity showdown, with the future of Max, Li, and the entire department left hanging in the balance.

With Wild Cards season 2, Episode 8, turning attention from explosive peril to a high-stakes murder in the fashion industry, viewers can look forward to a tense and suspenseful investigation.

Catch the latest episode of Wild Cards season 2 streaming on CBC.

