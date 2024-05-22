Will there be Grimsburg season 2? Renewal details explored

With the first season ending with lots of twists and turns, making major revelations that fans didn’t expect, the anticipation and hype for Grimsburg season 2 is now ten-fold. Featuring Jon Hamm as the voice of Grimsburg’s brilliant detective, Marving Flute, the show garnered a lot of praise from fans who have thoroughly enjoyed the new addition to the American adult animated sitcom.

Being certified Fresh at 71% on Rotten Tomatoes, the first season of the series has garnered a lot of praise, making the sequel an exciting continuation of the animated comedy. Fans who have been wondering about Grimsburg season 2 will be delighted to learn that the sequel indeed happening. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for the Grimsburg series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Grimsburg season 2 won’t take much time, as creators confirm

Fox confirmed that Grimsburg season 2 was in the cards even before the first season premiered. As per the president of Fox Entertainment, Michael Thorn unveiled during the MIPCOM panel, there were many factors that led to the series being renewed for another season, even before the first installment aired.

Here’s what Thorn had to say:

“’Grimsburg’ is yet another clear example of our strong commitment to, and intense focus on, upholding the high bar of standards any show must exceed in order to reside under the Animation Domination banner.” Of course, having Jon Hamm’s talent and star power front and center is a great place to start.

Thorn further said:

Equally important, everything we’re seeing with ‘Grimsburg’ – from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts – makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand.”

Surprisingly, it was not just Grimsburg that got picked for season 2, as Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis also got renewed before its premiere. Both shows are produced by Bento Box and will be sailing under the banner of Fox's Animation Domination. Unfortunately, there is no news regarding the current production status of Grimsburg season 2, but it is anticipated to be revealed sooner than expected.

Grimsburg plot summary

Grimsburg is set in an eponymous fictional town, an epicenter for murders, which has become everyday news for the local folks. However, to trim down the high rates of crime that have ruined the reputation of the town, the police department re-hires Detective Marvin Flute (who was fired earlier for an unknown reason), who is brilliant at solving complex cases with ease.

Unlike any other detective in the department, Flute has a secret ability, his “crime mind,” which allows him to revisit the murder in his mind like a replay. Despite being acclaimed for his work, Flute also has to connect with his wife, Harmony, and his son Stan. Teamed up with an android partner, Greg Summers, and the immortal Lt. John Kang, all Flute is missing is a moment of peace in the chaos of Grimsburg.

Where to watch Grimsburg season 1

Animation Domination was the only pertinent programming block of Fox that aired Grimsburg. Fans who want to revisit the series can binge all 13 episodes on Fox’s official app and other streaming platforms, including Hulu and Apple TV+.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Grimsburg season 2 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.