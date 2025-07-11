Will there be Murderbot season 2? Renewal status and more

Paul Weitz and Chris Weitz's sci-fi comedy drama series Murderbot premiered on Apple TV+ on May 16, 2025. Based on the science fiction novel series The Murderbot Diaries, the show centers on a cyborg gone rogue, hacking into the governor module in a hyper-capitalistic society. Played by Alexander Skarsgård, the cyborg is tasked with a dangerous mission and must hide its true feelings from the team of scientists in a completely new world.

The official synopsis of season 1, as per Apple TV, reads,

"In a high-tech future, a rogue security robot secretly gains free will. To stay hidden, it reluctantly joins a new mission protecting scientists on a dangerous planet....even though it just wants to binge soap operas."

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the series. Reader's discretion is advised.

The ending of season 1 leaves quite a few unanswered questions, with viewers wondering if the show will be renewed. AppleTV officially announced that the show has been renewed for a second season in their press release published on July 10, 2025.

Showrunners Paul Weitz and Chris Weitz on the renewal of Murderbot

Academy Award-nominee Paul and Chris Weitz are the showrunners of Murderbot, with Alexander Skarsgård serving as the lead actor as well as executive producer. As per the official press release, the creators shared a joint statement talking about the response the 10-episode season has garnered so far.

"We’re so grateful for the response that ‘Murderbot’ has received, and delighted that we’re getting to go back to Martha Wells’ world to work with Alexander, Apple, CBS Studios and the rest of the team," they stated.

So far, the show has received numerous positive reviews and critical acclaim with a 7.4/10 rating on IMDb and a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. The positive reception sets the series up perfectly for a second season, continuing the story of the now-free SecUnit. Matt Cherniss, the head of programming at Apple, reaffirmed these sentiments and spoke about the numerous factors making it a success.

"Chris, Paul, Alexander and the entire ‘Murderbot’ team have delivered a brilliantly original, addictive, witty and vibrant adaptation that has captured the imagination of audiences everywhere. We can’t wait to unveil what’s next for Murderbot and, of course, ‘Sanctuary Moon’ in season two," he stated.

All about Murderbot season 1

A corporate security cyborg, Security Unit 238776431, secretly hacks its governor module to attain free will. Far from turning on humans, it becomes part of the PreservationAux scientific crew, grudgingly fulfilling its guard duties while secretly enthralled by futuristic soap operas.

Charged with protecting a team of scientists headed by Dr. Ayda Mensah, the cyborg is questioned by team members such as Gurathin, who suspects it might be harmful. Even with its antisocial nature, the cyborg eventually becomes emotionally attached to the crew.

During their forays into alien ruins on a distant planet, the crew of the Speck company experiences bizarre occurrences. It loses information before they realize that competing interests could be disrupting their mission. When Murderbot is severely hurt in a fight with another SecUnit and tries to self-destruct, worrying that it might go rogue, the crew saves and fixes it, further bonding with it.

Subsequently, the cyborg discovers proof that a dominant company, GrayCris, is heading a cover-up related to illegal exploitation. In a bid to reveal the facts and guard the team, it fakes deserting them but secretly turns on a beacon that sends the information to the authorities.

At the last second, it is taken and nearly erased of its memories, but the PreservationAux team intervenes, successfully restoring its identity and setting it free. Viewers can expect season 2 to potentially explore the cyborg venturing into unknown territories and continuing its journey of self-discovery.

Season 1 of the show is available to stream on Apple TV+.

