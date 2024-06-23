Will there be Smiling Friends season 3? Renewal details explored

With the second season reaching its ultimate conclusion, the anticipation for Smiling Friends season 3 is at an all-time high. With an Audience Score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, it has been evident that the series continued to maintain its charm with the sequel.

Season 2 arrived on the 2024 April Fool’s Day and continued with its weekly release from May 13 to June 24. Having a similar release pattern, the sequel was also slated for an eight-episode run, so fans expecting a ninth installment on the horizon will be disappointed to learn that next week won’t see a Smiling Friends episode.

However, on an uplifting note, fans of Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack will be delighted to learn that Smiling Friends season 3 has been renewed.

Smiling Friends season 3 confirmed by creators at the Annecy Animation Festival 2024

Fans of Hadel and Cusack’s absurd animated comedy will be relieved to learn that Smiling Friends season 2 has been green-lit by Adult Swim. Given the success and the positive reception the series has garnered over time, the renewal comes as no surprise and promises more quirky humor ahead.

During the Annecy Animation Festival 2024, the president of Adult Swim Michael Ouwaleen announced to the audience of the animated comedy that the power duo was already working on the Smiling Friends season 3. It means that Hadel and Cusack were keeping this news as a surprise for fans until the major event.

While interacting with the audience, Hadel and Cusack also received many questions, and one of them was about why the creators were not expecting the series to include more dark and dramatic episodes.

Hadel responded:

“A lot of comedy shows, like you say, tend to get serious. I don’t think Charlie and Pim could cry and anybody would care. It would just be annoying. So it would probably end before it gets to that point.”

He further said:

“This show is hopefully kind of an escape. We always think about when we worked minimum-wage jobs, we would get home and just want to watch YouTube cartoons and South Park, and (it’s) always sunny (in Philadelphia). There’s something nice about being a little comedy thing, and that’s it.”

Agreeing with Hadel Cusack also joined in to express how he felt:

“Something like South Park, when I saw that episode when Stan gets depressed, I loved that because Trey (Parker) and Matt (Stone) are so great at that when they get serious. I just think we like keeping a continuous tone with Smiling Friends, where you can tune in in any season. You don’t really know where you are.”

As of now, Smiling Friends season 3 is yet to get a release date. However, given the show’s popularity skyrocketing each day, more details regarding the third installment are anticipated to arrive soon.

What is Smiling Friends all about?

Here’s how the official synopsis of Smiling Friends describes the plot:

"Smiling Friends Inc. is a small company whose main purpose is to bring happiness and make people smile. The series follows the day-to-day lives and misadventures of its representatives, the lazy, cynical Charlie, and the cheerful, optimistic Pim, as they try to cheer up and comfort the troubled people who call their company's hotline.

It continues:

"They receive seemingly simple requests but the jobs turn out to be more complicated than they seem, making it difficult to bring happiness to the world."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Smiling Friends season 3 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.