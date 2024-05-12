Smiling Friends Season 2: Full cast and character list revealed

Since first airing in 2022, Adult Swim’s much-anticipated animated comedy series Smiling Friends Season 2 is slated to air on Sunday, May 12.

While the season’s first episode was released to surprise fans during April Fool's this year, not everyone was lucky enough to have watched it. For those who weren’t lucky enough to catch it, they can wait for the two-episode Season 2 premiere, with one new episode to be released for streaming on Adult Swim every Sunday after.

The show’s sophomore season trailer, shared on April 9, gave fans a glimpse of the storyline, including some idea the characters that are expected to come back as well as the new ones that will join the group. As expected, the two main characters Pim and Charlie, voiced by Michael Cusack and Zack Hadel, respectively, will still be starring in the show’s second season.

Smiling Friends Season 2 will feature Michael Cusack and Zack Hadel and many others.

1) Michael Cusack as Pim Pimling and Mr. Frog

Australian animator, writer, musician, and voice actor Michael Cusack, best known as the co-creator and co-star of Smiling Friends, voices one of the show’s main protagonists, Pim Pimling. A happy-go-lucky character, Pim is a purple critter known for his passion for cheering people up. Cusack will also voice the show’s frog celebrity, Mr. Frog.

Besides the show, Cusack has also written and voiced for TV shows like Koala Man and YOLO: Silver Destiny. He will also voice the character of Servo in the upcoming four-part LEGO Star Wars miniseries slated for release in September 2024.

2) Zack Hadel as Charlie Dompler and Glep Gelpscotch

American animator, voice actor, and YouTuber, best known for his pseudonym PsychicPebbles, voices the show’s Charlie Dompler. Charlie is a yellow critter, one of the two main protagonists in the animated comedy series who works alongside Pim at Smiling Friends Inc. He will also voice the small green critter named Glep, who also works at the company in Smiling Friends Season 2.

Aside from co-creating this show, Hadel also wrote several episodes in TV shows like JonTron and Hellbenders.

3) Marc M. as Mr. Boss

Voice actor and writer Marc M., who has worked as a voice actor in TV shows like MeatCanyon and The Cyanide & Happiness Show, voiced Mr. Boss or simply ‘The Boss,’ the head of Smiling Friends Inc.

Marc M. has also written a couple of episodes for animated TV shows like Uncle Grandpa and Royal Crackers and is best-known for creating Sick Animation website.

4) Joshua Tomar as Centaur and Count Groxia

Joshua Tomar (Image via @joshtomar/ Instagram)

American actor and writer Joshua Toma, best known for voicing Eugene in Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale and Menthuthuyoupi in the TV show Hunter x Hunter, voices Centaur and Count Groxia in Smiling Friends Season 2.

Tomar has also voiced in numerous video games, including In Sound Mind, Tangle Tower, Detective Pikachu, and One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows.

5) Mick Lauer as Bug, Crazy Cup, Elf, and Guy at the Gym

Mick Lauer (Image via @ricepiratemick/ Instagram)

Voice actor Mick Lauer, best known for his work in multiple video games, movies, and shows, will voice multiple characters in the sophomore season of the series, including Bug, Crazy Cup, Elf, and the Guy at the Gym.

Among Lauer’s most notable voice-over works include The First Slam Dunk, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Baki Hanna, and Prince of Tennis II Special.

Additional cast in Smiling Friends Season 2

Aside from the five primary cast members in Smiling Friends Season 2, fans can also expect voiceovers from these supporting cast and characters.

Hans van Harken as Jimmy Fallon, Hell Faces, Billy, Priest, and additional voices

Hans van Harken as Jimmy Fallon, Hell Faces, Billy, Priest, and additional voices David Dore as Party Bro and Forest Demon

Erica Lindbeck as Jennifer the Barista, Assistant, Mustard, and Princess of the Enchanted Forest

Rodrigo Huerta as Jacob the Goblin, Devils, Guy in Line, and additional voices

Chris O’Neill as Mr. Frog Auditonee and Smormu

Monica Franco as Waitress and Charlie’s girlfriend

Lyle Rath as IGBG CEO and Mr. Man

Harry Partridge as Smormu Announcer and Grease

Smiling Friends Season 2 promises to bring a unique blend of humor and chaos with its new episodes. The show revolves around a group of employees whose work is to go out of their way to make their clients happy.

With the release date upcoming for Smiling Friends Season 2 release date upcoming, it’s expected to tell different and independent stories in every episode, much like the first season.

