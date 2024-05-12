Interview with the Vampire season 2: Full list of cast and characters in the series

American gothic horror TV series Interview with the Vampire season 2 is slated to premiere on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 9 pm ET, over a year after the season 1 finale in November 2022. The eight-episode series, which is based on Anne Rice’s novel of the same name, will release a new installment every week following its premiere. The title will be available for fans to enjoy via AMC and AMC+.

AMC has released multiple trailers for the sophomore season, giving fans a glimpse into what to expect from the new installment. Season 2 is set immediately after Louis and Claudia’s betrayal of Lestat, where the two conspire to kill the latter. Moreover, AMC’s final trailer for Interview with the Vampire season 2 hinted at the series featuring the classic interview format.

Season 1’s main characters, Jacob Anderson, who plays Louis, and Sam Reid, who portrays Lestat, will reprise their roles in the second season. However, season 2 will also see a new face, Delainey Hayles, playing Claudia’s character.

Jacob Anderson and others star in Interview with the Vampire season 2

1) Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac

Jacob Anderson (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

British actor and musician Jacob Anderson, who has acted in numerous TV shows and films, including Game of Thrones, Broadchurch, and Doctor Who, will reprise his role of Louis de Pointe du Lac in the sophomore season of the show. Anderson was also nominated at the 33rd Gotham Awards for his role in the series.

He plays a man of color with significant business aspirations in Interview with the Vampire. However, he faces several social stigmas as he navigates through life in the early 1900s New Orleans. A mortal man-turned-vampire, Lestat de Lioncourt is considered his maker in the story.

2) Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Sam Reid (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sam Reid, an Australian actor best known for his work in The Riot Club, Lambs of God, and The Newsreader, is set to return to Interview with the Vampire season 2 as the vampire, Lestat de Lioncourt. He is popularly known for his role as John Daviner in Belle and also appeared in dramas including Spook, The Hunting, and Endeavor.

Reid plays the story’s antihero, a French immortal vampire who falls in love with Louis’ charms, later turning him into his vampire companion. Reid was nominated at the 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards for his role in the series.

3) Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

American actor, novelist, historian, and playwright Eric Bogosian, best known as Captain Danny Ross in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, reprises the role of the journalist, Daniel Molloy in the upcoming season. He’s also worked in numerous TV shows and films, including Succession, Under Seige, and Uncut Gems.

The series will see Bogosian’s character as the same journalist interviewing Louis in the 1970s. He’s a human among vampires and the sophomore season sees Bogosian’s character get closely intertwined with Louis, Armand, and the vampire world.

4) Assad Zaman as Rashid/Armand

British actor Assad Zaman, best known for his role in Hotel Portofino and Apple Tree Yard, is set to play Armand in Interview with the Vampire season 2.

Initially, Zaman played Louis’s servant Rashid, but in the season 1 finale, Louis revealed that Rashid is a 500-year-old vampire called Armand. He plays the character of Louis’ current lover and Daniel’s savior.

5) Delainey Hayles as Claudia

Delainey Hayles (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Actress and theater performer Delainey Hayles, who appeared in Holby City and the ITV show Too Close, will play the role of the teenage vampire Claudia, thus replacing Bailey Bass.

She’s another human whom Lestat turned into a vampire in hopes of saving her life. She has formed a fatherly bond with both Lestat and Louis, although the beginning of Interview with the Vampire season 2 sees the immediate aftermath of her and Louis’ plan to kill Lestat.

6) Ben Daniels as Santiago

English actor Ben Daniels, best known for The Exorcist, Jupiter’s Legacy, and The Exception, plays the role of vampire Santiago, the leading thespian or master of ceremonies for the Theatre des Vampires in Paris.

A new addition to the series, Daniels’ character is Louis’ archenemy, who has become increasingly suspicious of both Louis and Claudia.

Supporting cast of Interview with the Vampire season 2

Aside from the six primary cast members mentioned above, here are some other actors who are set to star in the show. The list includes recurring characters and guest stars fans can expect to see in Interview with the Vampire season 2.

Chris Stack as Thomas Anderson

Roxane Duran as Madeleine

John DiMaggio as Alderman Fenwick

Steven G Norfleet as Pail de Pointe du Lac

Rae Dawn Ching as Florence de Pointe du Lac

Christian Robinson as Levi Freniere

Dana Gourrier as Bricktop Williams

Kalyne Coleman as Grace de Pointe du Lac

Maura Grace Athari as Antoinette

Damon Duanno as Bruce

Najah Bradley as Lily

Thomas Antony Olajide as Jonah

Tony Manna as Mr. Carlo

Xavier Mills as Charlie

Interview with the Vampire season 2 sees its two main cast members reprising their roles as vampires Louis and Lestat. New faces will also add a unique angle to the storyline with Delainey Hayles and Ben Daniels taking on pivotal roles.

